Opening Bell: 12.7.23
AbbVie to acquire neuroscience drugmaker Cerevel Therapeutics for $8.7 billion [CNBC]
The deal is AbbVie’s latest attempt to expand its drug pipeline as its top-selling treatments, such as Humira, face generic competition. Just last week, AbbVie agreed to buy cancer drug developer Immunogen for nearly $10 billion.
McKinsey Shrinks New Partner Class by Roughly 35% [WSJ]
Around 250 people will become partners early next year, a far smaller class than previous years. McKinsey named about 380 people to partner in 2022…. [Corporate] retrenchment appears to be having an effect on consulting demand. McKinsey early this year launched a restructuring that eliminated roughly 1,400 roles, among the firm’s biggest head-count reductions to date. The firm, along with rival Bain, also delayed start dates for new M.B.A. hires.
Moody’s advised staff to work from home ahead of China outlook cut [FT]
“They didn’t give us the reason . . . but everyone knows why,” said one China-based Moody’s employee, referring to the request to work from home. “We are afraid of government inspections.”
The staff member said Moody’s also advised analysts in Hong Kong to temporarily avoid travel to the Chinese mainland ahead of the cut. The agency on Tuesday lowered the outlook for China’s A1 long-term local and foreign-currency issuer rating to negative from stable.
Elon Musk's SpaceX Valued at $175 Billion or More in Tender Offer [Bloomberg]
The most valuable US startup is discussing a tender offer that could range from $500 million to $750 million…. A $175 billion valuation is a premium to the $150 billion valuation the company obtained through a tender offer this summer. The increase would make SpaceX one of the world’s 75 biggest companies by market capitalization, on par with T-Mobile USA Inc. ($179 billion), Nike Inc. ($177 billion) and China Mobile ($176 billion)….
Muddy Waters is short Blackstone Mortgage Trust REIT [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Carson Block, the CEO of Muddy Waters, told attendees at the Sohn Conference in London that Blackstone's real estate investment trust faced issues of over supply, under-funded loan commitments, expiring leases and that its net operating income was compromised…. Blackstone said in a statement that it believed the report was "self-interested and misleading" designed at negatively impacting BXMT’s share price. It said it had "a conservative liquidity posture".
Texas Bank Overdraws Its Own Accounts After Messy Tech Update [WSJ]
The issues involved clients whose trust assets are administered by Comerica and managed by third parties such as Morgan Stanley or UBS. When clients withdraw funds from those trusts, Comerica advances the money and then gets reimbursed by the manager. For months after the May platform change, Comerica ran into issues pulling in the reimbursements, leaving a hole in its own funds, the people said…. Some trust-account payments also failed to go through on the new platform, while others posted more than once or with the wrong amount of money, the people said. The bank halted wealth-management fees for some accounts, concerned that balances and the fees could have been distorted by the errors.
The platform has crashed repeatedly, including as recently as Tuesday.