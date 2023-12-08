Opening Bell: 12.8.23
Markets rise after stronger-than-expected November jobs data [CNN]
The US economy added 199,000 jobs in November, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% the month before…. While a strong labor market is good for Main Street, Wall Street views it as a signal that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.
Hunter Biden is indicted on 9 tax charges, adding to gun charges in a special counsel investigation [AP]
The new charges filed Thursday — three felonies and six misdemeanors — are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018…. Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” special counsel David Weiss said in a statement. The charges are centered on at least $1.4 million in taxes Hunter Biden owed during between 2016 and 2019, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. The back taxes have since been paid.
Bain scores over tenfold return with $8.7 billion Cerevel sale [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Boston-based Bain committed $350 million in 2018 to carve Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Cerevel out of Pfizer Inc , but only $250 million of that was drawn, the filings show. The deal with AbbVie, announced on Tuesday, now values Bain's 36.5% stake in Cerevel at about $2.7 billion.
Honeywell boosts building safety business with $4.9 billion deal for Carrier unit [Reuters via CNBC]
The deal is Honeywell’s biggest under new CEO Vimal Kapur and will offer access to Carrier brands such as electronic lock maker Onity, used by many major hotel chains, and cloud-based lock maker Supra…. “Strategically, this is a hand-in-glove acquisition for Honeywell. It was the most logical buyer and so this is not a surprise, although the multiple is certainly much higher as already noted,” said Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe.
Congress Passed a Money Laundering Law. Interest Groups Are Still Fighting It. [NYT]
Just weeks before a central aspect of the Corporate Transparency Act is to take effect, it is under assault by interest groups and ideological foes who say it will not work as intended and will put too great a burden on tens of millions of small businesses…. Transparency groups and their supporters in Congress say the U.S.’s lack of a registry has made it a global outlier for years.
France Readies New Push to Lure More Banks, Hedge Funds to Paris [Bloomberg]
The new push aims to leverage Paris’s success in attracting major US banks and hedge funds such JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Millennium Management after Brexit….
Banks see a possibility for minor adjustments to make firing highly-paid individuals cheaper, people said…. Some financial institutions are seizing the opportunity to lobby for other changes, including adjustments to France’s already relatively advantageous system of tax exemptions under the so-called “impatriation” regime, people said. A number of banks want benefits to be transferable when staff change employers within France to make it easier to poach talent, they said.