Pity Poor Chris Hohn

The hedge-fund lost his clients money last year, and so only made half of what he took in the previous year.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

For the first time in more than a decade, Chris Hohn lost money last year. We say Chris Hohn. What we mean is that Hohn’s TCI Fund lost money for the first time in 13 years last year, and quite a lot of it, dropping 18%, amounting to something on the order of $8 billion. Some of that money is Hohn’s, of course—quite a lot of his $6.2 billion fortune is invested in his own hedge fund—but most of it belonged to his investors.

Those investors were, of course, also on the hook for TCI’s fees. These were obviously quite a bit lower than usual, given the losses, but still enough to help earn TCI Fund Management a tidy $371 million in profits, of which $346 million went straight to Hohn himself. And because a decade ago Hohn decided a decade ago that he’d given enough money to his fund’s eponymous charity to solve all problems faced by children everywhere in the world, that money’s all his.

But before you go on marveling at a man who paid himself more than $1 million per working day to lose about $32 million per working day, remember: That’s only half the nearly $700 million he paid himself the year before—which he stupidly reinvested in his own fund! And don’t think he’s the only one at TCI suffering this year.

The average monthly number of employees at the firm dropped from 8 in 2022 to 7.

Salaries and bonuses at the hedge fund also fell from $1.49m to $1.12m.

Luckily, he and they have the enlightenment to handle the setback.

Hohn told the Sunday Times in May: “I’ve come to the conclusion that, while all the work I do is important, one of the most important things is this spiritual education. We have to solve the problem of selfishness in society.”

Hedge Fund Payout to Hohn Halves to $346 Million as Profits Dip [Bloomberg]
Hedge fund billionaire Sir Chris Hohn paid himself £276m in 2023 [Guardian]
Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management sees profit fall 48% [FN]

