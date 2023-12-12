Rudy Shambles In To Court As Trump Runs For The Hills

Rudy Giuliani’s defamation trial is off to an auspicious start.

Jury selection is underway in DC as Atlanta poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss seek to hold the former president’s lawyer responsible for falsely claiming that they tabulated thousands of fraudulent ballots on election night. Rudy’s failure to buckle up on discovery got him a default judgment, so the only issue here is how much money he’s going to owe them for damages. His lawyer Joseph Sibley IV confirmed yesterday that his client still plans to testify in his own defense, instead of zipping it up, for the love of God.

Meanwhile in Manhattan, Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom was silent for the day after Trump decided he’d rather not testify after all. In a three-heave spew on Truth Social, he announced that, since he’d already “VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY TESTIFIED” on cross examination, he “WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY. MAGA!”

Truth Social

On Thursday, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba promised that Trump was “looking forward to taking the stand” in his own defense on direct examination. After Trump’s legal team showed up a day late and dollar short to appeal the gag order banning them from slagging the judge’s law clerk, Habba vowed that he’d speak his truth on the witness stand anyway, despite the terrible order barring him from lobbing ad hominem attacks at a civil servant who had the nerve to show up at work and do her damn job.

“He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People who are afraid cower. Trump doesn’t cower.”

But apparently these colors do run, because given the opportunity to show up and testify about his magical realism property valuations, Trump headed for the hills. Indeed, cowering appears to be something of a family trait.

Last week, Eric Trump also declined to take the stand, apparently on instructions from his father.

Truth Social

Yes, Eric, your testimony was PERFECT. That’s why Daddy wants you never to do it again. And his testimony was also PERFECT, so he doesn’t have to do it anymore either.

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes the Law and Chaos substack and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

