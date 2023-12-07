Skip to main content
Sanjay Shah Won’t Be Enjoying The Charms Of Copenhagen

Sanjay Shah Won’t Be Enjoying The Charms Of Copenhagen

The former hedge-fund manager/accused multi-billion-dollar multi-national tax thief will not have the sort of accommodations he’d grown used to in Dubai before his arrest.

Pudelek, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

We’ve never been, but Copenhagen seems like a nice place. Famously great food. Nice parks. Beaches. Exceptional quality of life. And yet, even though he’d rather tired of life in Dubai, hedge-fund manager Sanjay Shah declined the Danes’ invitation to their capital for a little chat about the dividend tax rebate strategy that had made Shah and his clients so much money, under which two such rebates left the Danish treasury when just a single such rebate had been paid.

Indeed, so keen on not seeing the famous mermaid statue was Shah that he wouldn’t even leave Dubai, where he’d lived since 2009, for his hometown of London even before the Danes seized his house there, on account of the Brits’ extradition arrangements with their former conquerors across the North Sea. No matter how boring his life in the Gulf metropolis had become, no matter how convinced of his innocence in the whole Cum-Ex matter, Shah was determined not to set foot in Scandinavia.

This was perhaps understandable, because the Danes have no intention of allowing him to enjoy those things we mentioned at the top.

Shah, who was extradited to Denmark from Dubai on Wednesday, was remanded in custody for four weeks…. The criminal trial, in which Shah will be tried with British hedge fund trader Anthony Patterson, is scheduled to begin Jan. 8. It is, however, likely to be postponed to give Shah’s lawyers time to prepare him for the case.

Hedge-Fund Trader Shah to Remain Locked Up Ahead of Danish Trial [Bloomberg]

