'Wokeness' Ambulance Chaser Stephen Miller Launches Taylor Swift-George Soros Conspiracy Theory

Stephen Miller — skinhead by nature, white nationalist by choice — served as the avatar of Donald Trump’s Id for four fruitful years of terrorism the marginalized. Stripped of power, Miller has since transitioned to life on the outside by launching a legal advocacy group to sue Pop-Tarts for being gay and NYU Law School for hypothetically, maybe, someday, possibly discriminating against the dumbest 1L on campus.

Miller — and this cannot be stressed enough — is not a lawyer. Kim Kardashian is infinitely closer to an “attorney” than Miller. What he is, though, is a vexatious litigant peppering the federal docket with vague complaints about the “wokeness” of high-profile entities that he can then wave in front of a camera to convince gullible donors to fork over their money to keep up the “fight.”

Right before Thanksgiving, bargain basement Ed Blum here went after Macy’s for having leadership seminars for employees of color. It is, doubtless, pure coincidence that he did this on the one week a year everyone Googles “Macy’s” while trying to figure out when they have to wake up so their kids can see the Monkey D. Luffy balloon.

But Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror and Miller is thirsty for another trending topic to slither his way into. Taylor Swift is Time’s Person of the Year so…

Miller declines to lay out one a specific loony liability theory, but given his particular grift, he’s signaling some sort of vexatious legal intervention to “get to the bottom” of the reason why the most famous human being on the fucking planet might win Person of the Year.

She’s inspired law schools to offer classes and music companies to become even more evil, but Miller still cries foul.

Expect social media posts linking official-looking but ultimately frivolous demand letters seeking documents from Time Magazine about the process or FOIA requests about government involvement. Maybe lob a request over to Pfizer since some of his followers suggest that it’s all a vaccine plot since Travis Kelce does commercials for the pharma company. I wouldn’t put it past him to file an HOA complaint because she keeps her Christmas lights up till January.

Anything to look like America First Legal does the “important” legal work that only Newsmax viewers can fund!

What’s “inorganic” about Swift anyway? She namechecks Gandalf the White in her Time interview! Because if shadowy forces want to manufacture an artificial icon for tween girls, the first play is always to lean heavy into Tolkien lore.

While we’re at it, isn’t “inorganic” a weird word to choose? What is he even hinting at when he calls something “inorganic” like this?

Oh, the Jews. Obviously the Jews.

Before normal people started ratioing Miller’s post with pictures of his objectively inorganic qualities (let’s just say he had a blank space baby *click* and he wrote some hair), his followers went hard for the George Soros conspiracy rhetoric. The monsters may turn out to be just trees, but they can be lucrative trees for America First Legal. MAGA culture absolutely hates Taylor Swift because she’s a successful unmarried woman who tells fans to register and vote. Posturing as an anti-Swiftie — and tacitly encouraging followers to tie her to every wingnut boogeyman from vaccines to George Soros — is just good business for someone looking to financially feast off the MAGA hog.

It could have other career perks as well…

Nothing better encapsulates the Orwellian tone of Trump’s Grover Cleveland Era than an attorney general who is pointedly not an attorney.

