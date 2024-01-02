Skip to main content
AI Update: White-Collar AI, NY Times Sues OpenAI, ‘Patchwork’ Regulations

The holiday week in AI news.

Credit: Benoît Prieur - CC-BY-SA

The world of business consulting is wrestling with how best to make use of AI technology, according to the New York Times. The Times’ report opens with a new, unique study that attempted to use a controlled experiment to measure how ChatGPT specifically affected white-collar workers and to examine those workers’ feelings about AI in the workplace.

Speaking of the Times, it has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the former’s ChatGPT large language model was trained on the work of Times journalists, the Associated Press reports. “These bots compete with the content they are trained on,” said Ian B. Crosby, partner and lead counsel at Susman Godfrey, the firm representing the Times.

The push to regulate AI continues across the globe, with legal questions regarding with what materials and under what IP agreements companies like OpenAI or the UK’s Stability AI can train their models remaining a key factor in how regulation is rolled out and how investors respond, according to Bloomberg Law.

Ethan Beberness is a Brooklyn-based writer covering legal tech, small law firms, and in-house counsel for Above the Law. His coverage of legal happenings and the legal services industry has appeared in Law360, Bushwick Daily, and elsewhere.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

