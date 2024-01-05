Skip to main content
Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Does A Great Impersonation Of An Authoritarian At SpaceX

Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Does A Great Impersonation Of An Authoritarian At SpaceX

Savior of the species over here can't take any constructive criticism.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Savior of the species over here can't take any constructive criticism.

“In authoritarian and totalitarian regimes, in both the past and the present, freedom of speech is radically curtailed, particularly the voice of those who do not agree with the political regime, its laws, as well as the public morality they reflect.”

Above is an excerpt from Aniceto Masferrer’s The Decline of Freedom of Expression and Social Vulnerability in Western Democracy, but it would serve just as well in the onboarding materials provided to SpaceX employees. Read the fact pattern from HuffPost and see for yourself:

SpaceX illegally fired eight workers who wrote an open letter laying out their concerns with the management and culture at Elon Musk’s rocket company, according to prosecutors at the National Labor Relations Board.

The NLRB officials allege in a complaint filed Wednesday that SpaceX interrogated workers about the letter and pressured them not to distribute it, according to board spokesperson Kayla Blado. The letter had directly criticized Musk’s behavior on social media.

This is exactly the sort of retaliation you should expect from a billionaire who openly opposes unions because they create a Lord and peasant dynamic:

Why do you people keep complaining about sexism, harassment, and discrimination instead of seeing the big picture? We all use the same elevator and parking lots, unlike at General Motors! No, seriously: those were his go-to examples for why unions ought be shunned as sites of power imbalances.

…Which seems to be the issue that the employees who were fired for criticizing his social media posts are experiencing anyway.

Such a silly bunch. If only the SpaceX employees understood that at-will employment with no bargaining rights at the behest of a CEO whose social media posts are a common source of company value drops and lawsuits is the only thing separating them from top-down abuses.

Just remember, if anything is ever wrong with Elon’s cars, his HR skills, or his ability to accept (valid) criticism, the problem isn’t him. It’s you. The door is that way.

SpaceX Illegally Fired 8 Workers Who Criticized Elon Musk: Feds [HuffPost]

Chris Williams became a social media manager and assistant editor for Above the Law in June 2021. Prior to joining the staff, he moonlighted as a minor Memelord™ in the Facebook group Law School Memes for Edgy T14s. He endured Missouri long enough to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He is a former boatbuilder who cannot swim, a published author on critical race theory, philosophy, and humor, and has a love for cycling that occasionally annoys his peers. You can reach him by email at cwilliams@abovethelaw.com and by tweet at @WritesForRent.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

elon
News

Elon Musk Sustains Commitment To Free Speech By Firing Any Employee That Speaks Against Him

Remember when he lost a popularity vote and said he'd stop Tweeting and leave? If only.

creation-of-elon-musk4
News

Joke’s On Elon -- He Better Prepare His ‘Hardcore’ Litigation Team

Long live the terminally online -- hire them too!

elon
News

Elon Musk Says Advertisers Are Doing The RICO If They Don't Give Him Money

Free speech absolutist explains that 'free speech' means 'forcing everyone to give him money.'

spacex launch
News

The Federal Aviation Administration Just Greenlit Elon Musk's Rocket Habit Next To A Nature Preserve. Understandably, Not Everyone Is Cool With That.

It's like putting a gas station next to a thing-that-really-shouldn't-be-near-gas sanctuary.

By Heisenberg Media (Flickr: Elon Musk - The Summit 2013) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
News

Look At Elon Musk’s Record Rather Than His Speech If You’re Worried About Twitter Takeover

It's almost as if carefully thinking through and thoroughly reflecting upon everything he says before he says it is not Musk’s strong suit.

elon musk 3
News

Elon Musk Argues Twitter Flip-Flopping Not Manipulation Because His Legal Case Was So Bad

In a real galaxy brain take, Musk's lawyers claim no reasonable investor could've believed what Musk spent months and massive resources trying to litigate.

elon
News

Elon Musk Would Rather Have Twitter Shut Down Than Take The Smallest Amount Of Responsibility

Looks like the Earth is finally deciding!

Elon Musk Smoking
News

Missouri AG Will Lock Up Media Matters For Hurting Elon Musk's Wee Feefees

As soon as he gets through suing Joe Biden for weaponizing the federal government to restrict free speech.