Opening Bell: 1.2.24

Investors’ Hope for 2024: A Return to Long-Lost Normalcy [WSJ]

Their wish list includes an economic backdrop of moderate inflation and middle-of-the road interest-rate policies…. Few think the S&P 500 can match its 24% gain from 2023, which essentially erased its 2022 losses. Many, though, believe that a return to economic normalcy could translate into a reasonable and sustainable rise in stocks, powered by improving corporate earnings….

“We’ve returned to a point that looks a heck of a lot more stable,” [Voya Investment Management global chief investment officer Matt Toms] added.

Businesses Eye Possible Political Protests as Looming 2024 Risk [WSJ]

U.S. business leaders right now rank escalating political polarization generally as their second most important emerging risk worry after generative artificial intelligence…. “The increase in demonstrations and protests we’re observing globally will likely be true in the U.S. as well, particularly as we approach the primaries, large-scale campaign events and the general election,” [AlertMedia senior vice president of global intelligence Sara] Pratley said.

Euro zone economy likely entered recession last year [Reuters]

HCOB's final euro zone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, did nudge up to 44.4 in December from November's 44.2 but remained firmly below the 50 mark separating growth in activity from contraction…. The pessimistic trend strongly pointed to a contraction in euro zone GDP last quarter, Hamburg Commercial Bank's chief economist Cyrus de la Rubia said. The bloc's economy contracted 0.1% in the third quarter, official data has shown, so a second quarter of contraction would meet the definition of recession.

Iberdrola calls off $8.3bn acquisition of US power utility PNM Resources [FT]

[Iberdrola subsidiary] Avangrid said on Tuesday that it was exercising a right to terminate the deal because it had been rejected by one regulator in New Mexico in 2021 and the company was bogged down in appealing against the decision in the courts./Scrapping the agreement will force a rethink of Iberdrola’s plans in the US, where the transaction would have made Avangrid the third-biggest renewable energy company in the country.

Nasdaq Beats NYSE in IPO Race for Fifth Year in a Row [WSJ]

IPOs at Nasdaq have raised $13.7 billion compared with $10.4 billion for new listings at the NYSE, according to data provider Dealogic…. Some market veterans say the competition between the two U.S. exchanges has helped make New York a more attractive listing destination for global companies than markets such as London or Hong Kong that are dominated by one big exchange operator….

“There’s been a generational shift and a much stronger trend toward digital transformation across our entire economy,” said Karen Snow, global head of listings at Nasdaq. “And that really plays well to Nasdaq’s strengths.”

Bankman-Fried Won’t Face Second Trial on Remaining Charges [Bloomberg]

The government told US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in a letter Friday that in the interest of expediency it would drop plans to try Bankman-Fried for conspiracy to bribe foreign officials, commit bank fraud and operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, among other charges…. The government said much of the evidence that would be presented at a second trial was already introduced at Bankman-Fried’s original trial and can be considered by the judge at sentencing set for March 28.