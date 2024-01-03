Opening Bell: 1.3.24
Beware as Nvidia and other stocks approach 'trough of disillusionment' over GenAI, warns this analyst [MarketWatch via Morningstar]
Gil Luria, [D.A. Davidson] senior software analyst, said he hasn't changed his year-ago view that GenAI would be the "most important transformative technology since the internet," but notes how companies now regularly trot out related products and strategies.
"We expect the market to do what the market does and compete the gains away from all but a few. We may be experiencing the most FOMO [fear of missing out] shortened cycle to date," Luria told clients in a note.
Fisher Investments and Advent say not in deal talks [Reuters]
Advent is not buying Fisher Investments, an Advent spokesperson told Reuters, while Fisher dismissed the Wall Street Journal report as "false" and said it was not in sale talks with anyone…. Fisher Investments, founded by billionaire Ken Fisher, manages money for individuals and institutional investors. As of Dec. 31, the firm had over $236 billion of assets under management, according to its website.
Xerox to Cut Workforce by 15% Amid Transformation Plan, New Leadership Team [WSJ]
The workplace and digital printing solutions company on Wednesday said its transformation strategy, to be led by a new leadership team, aims to improve and stabilize its core print business.
LPs Doubt Venture Funds’ Startup Valuations [WSJ]
Once all the data is tallied, 2023 is expected to be the worst year for venture fundraising globally since 2015…. Limited partners scrutinized the cash position, burn and valuation of the firm’s portfolio companies in the new fund to a much greater extent than previously, [Act One Ventures co-founder Alejandro Guerrero] said….
Venture fund returns have already declined, yet many in the market expect to see continued pain.
Welcome to the Neighborhood! Wall Street Designed It [WSJ]
Wall Street investors in housing can’t meet their return hurdles when both homes and debt are this costly….
Increasingly, Wall Street’s solution is to build new neighborhoods of family homes where everybody rents…. And landlords are discovering new ways to keep a lid on costs when they can design whole neighborhoods from the ground up. A family home built by institutional investors will usually have a wide hallway and stairs to protect the paintwork from knocks and bumps when multiple tenants haul furniture in and out. The homes are sturdily built, with hard-wearing countertops and flooring that will last for years. High-quality fittings attract tenants, but also lower the landlord’s maintenance bills over time.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches first phone service satellites [Guardian]
One of the carriers, T-Mobile US, confirmed that the satellites, carried on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, were in low-Earth orbit this morning.
The direct-to-cell service will begin with text messaging, followed by voice and data capabilities in the coming years, T-Mobile’s statement said. Satellite service will not be immediately available to T-Mobile customers; the company said that field testing would begin “soon”.