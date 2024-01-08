Skip to main content
Opening Bell:1.8.24

More energy, medtech deals; a bite at Apple; bad loans rising; Elon on ecstasy; and more!

Southwestern, Chesapeake Near $17 Billion Merger [WSJ]
A merger would strengthen Chesapeake’s existing positions in the U.S. Northeast and Louisiana and allow it to further its strategy centered on exports of liquefied natural gas out of the Gulf Coast, where most refrigeration plants sit…. The Southwestern-Chesapeake deal would be the latest tie-up in the energy industry, as investors urge producers to scale up.

Boston Scientific to Purchase Medical Tech Firm Axonics for $3.7 Billion [Bloomberg]
The company said it will pay $71 a share in cash for the medical technology firm…. about 23% higher than Axonics’ Friday closing price of $57.57 a share…. The deal gives Boston Scientific access to a product portfolio that includes a device that delivers electrical stimulation to restore communication between the brain and the bladder.

U.S. Moves Closer to Filing Sweeping Antitrust Case Against Apple [NYT]
The agency is focused on how Apple has used its control over its hardware and software to make it more difficult for consumers to ditch the company’s devices, as well as for rivals to compete…. The agency’s officials have met with Apple multiple times, including in December, to discuss the investigation. No final decision has been made about whether a lawsuit should be filed or what it should include, and Apple has not had a final meeting with the Justice Department in which it can make its case to the government before a lawsuit is filed.

Largest US banks set to log sharp rise in bad loans [FT]
Non-performing loans — debt tied to borrowers who have not made a payment in at least the past 90 days — are expected to have risen to a combined $24.4bn in the last three months of 2023 at the four largest US lenders — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup…. In all, earnings at the six big banks, which includes Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, are forecast to have dropped an average of 13 per cent in the last three months of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Top Goldman Sachs analyst says the world is moving into a new super cycle [CNBC]
Super cycles are commonly defined as lengthy periods of economic expansion, often accompanied by growing GDP, strong demand for goods leading to higher prices, and high levels of employment…. While current economic developments should theoretically lead to the pace of financial returns slowing, there are also forces that could have a positive impact — namely artificial intelligence and decarbonization, [head of macro research in Europe Peter] Oppenheimer said.

Elon Musk Has Used Illegal Drugs, Worrying Leaders at Tesla and SpaceX [WSJ]
The world’s wealthiest person has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties around the world, where attendees sign nondisclosure agreements or give up their phones to enter…. Illegal drug use would likely be a violation of federal policies that could jeopardize SpaceX’s billions of dollars in government contracts….
One former Tesla director, Linda Johnson Rice, grew so frustrated with Musk’s volatile behavior and her concerns about his drug consumption that she didn’t stand for re-election to the electric-car company’s board in 2019….

