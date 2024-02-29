Skip to main content
OpenAI’s Board May Not Have Been Able To Do Anything About CEO’s ‘Lack of Candor,’ But The SEC Might

Even self-professed good guys like Sam Altman are subject to securities law.

TechCrunch, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

OpenAI founder Sam Altman and his sugar-daddies at Microsoft rather comprehensively won their battle with the artificial intelligence company’s board last year. That board, dedicated to OpenAI’s non-profit mission, canned Altman after deciding he’d been a bit slippery with the truth. In the face of Microsoft’s unhappiness (and hiring of Altman) and a revolt among its staff members, that board relented and essentially fired itself after rehiring Altman, removing any checks on his power to decide that OpenAI’s products—whatever they might one day be—could lavishly enrich all involved and didn’t have to wory too much about whether they’d lead to a human extinction event, near-universal poverty or any other such.

Thing is, that former board may have been onto something, at least as far as Gary Gensler is concerned.

The regulator, whose probe hasn’t previously been reported, has been seeking internal records from current and former OpenAI officials and directors, and sent a subpoena to OpenAI in December…. The SEC enforces laws that forbid people from misleading investors, regardless of whether fundraisers seek capital in public or private markets….

The SEC probe adds to a growing list of government and legal challenges confronting OpenAI…. At that time of the leadership turmoil, OpenAI executives started getting questions from regulators and law-enforcement entities such as the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office about the board’s accusation of Altman’s lack of candor…. That criminal investigation is ongoing….

SEC Investigating Whether OpenAI Investors Were Misled [WSJ]

