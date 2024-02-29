Opening Bell: 2.29.24
One Says 2.4%, Another Says 3.1%. Which Inflation Metric Is Right? [WSJ]
Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that overall consumer prices rose 0.3% in January from December, putting them up 2.4% from a year earlier…. While core PCE almost always runs cooler than the core CPI, the difference between the two has rarely been so wide. In the 60 years before the pandemic, their median gap was just 0.4 percentage point.
Man Group profits drop 60% after weak returns from quant strategies [FT]
Chief executive Robyn Grew, who took charge in September, told the Financial Times that there would be no changes to investment strategies as a result of investment performance last year…. Numis analyst David McCann said that many Man Group strategies had seen a good start to the new year.
Hedge fund Eisler plans hiring spree to take on industry giants [FT]
Eisler Capital is planning to raise between $1bn and $1.5bn of capital from investors and hire up to 25 portfolio managers this year as the fast-growing UK hedge fund muscles into one of the hottest parts of the industry…. Eisler’s plans for 2024 include expanding trading in equities and commodities, and to scale its quantitative trading strategy business, in which computer models trade based on market signals, a person familiar with the matter said.
GXO Logistics Steps Up Bidding War for Wincanton [WSJ]
GXO, a contract logistics provider based in Greenwich, Conn.-based, said Thursday that it is offering 605 pence, or about $7.66, a share for Wincanton, a 26% premium to Ceva [Logistics]’s latest offer of 480 pence disclosed Monday…. Ceva said it was considering its options and that it had four business days to decide whether to increase its bid.
Birkenstock's pricey sandals and shoes drive quarterly revenue beat [Reuters]
The company has bucked a wider slowdown in the high-end footwear space by carving out a niche in the U.S. and Europe through products such as closed-toe silhouettes and newer launches designed to tap strong demand for running shoes…. In its IPO filing, the company also outlined plans to capture growing demand in newer and existing markets by rolling out premium mono-brand stores - a single store dedicated to one particular brand - to boost its share in the footwear business.
China Bans High-Frequency Trader as Quant Crackdown Expands [Bloomberg]
The China Financial Futures Exchange recently banned Shanghai Weiwan Fund Management from opening stock index futures positions for 12 months, while confiscating 8.9 million yuan ($1.2 million) in illegal gains, the bourse said in a statement late Wednesday…. The hedge fund had used high-frequency trading to circumvent transaction limits on multiple equity index futures, according to the exchange.