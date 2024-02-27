Tish James Is Absolutely Keeping Score

Another day, another $114,553.04 in interest. That’s been the shade-filled message New York Attorney General Tish James has been spreading on social media. You’ll recall James’s office was successful in their civil fraud case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, getting a massive financial penalty — $450+ million — loosely defined as a “shit ton.”

Seriously, Judge Arthur Engoron really threw the book at ’em, in part because “[t]heir complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.” And that’s something James took to social media to crow about.

You see, the judge added interest to the $355 million disgorgment, and the interest just keeps on growing. By Friday, the interest had tallied to an impressive number, something James was quick to point out.

And with each passing day, another social media reminder of the additional $114,553.04.

And it’s growing…

These real-time reminders of the ever-increasing debt of the former president/presidential candidate are peak 2024. And you’ve gotta love that civil penalties aren’t something Trump can pardon himself out of, should he win the presidency again.

Kathryn Rubino is a Senior Editor at Above the Law, host of The Jabot podcast, and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. AtL tipsters are the best, so please connect with her. Feel free to email her with any tips, questions, or comments and follow her on Twitter @Kathryn1 or Mastodon

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.