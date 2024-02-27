Skip to main content
Tish James Is Absolutely Keeping Score

Tish James Is Absolutely Keeping Score

And with every day that passes, the number just gets bigger and bigger.

Fredverillo, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

And with every day that passes, the number just gets bigger and bigger.

Another day, another $114,553.04 in interest. That’s been the shade-filled message New York Attorney General Tish James has been spreading on social media. You’ll recall James’s office was successful in their civil fraud case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, getting a massive financial penalty — $450+ million — loosely defined as a “shit ton.”

Seriously, Judge Arthur Engoron really threw the book at ’em, in part because “[t]heir complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.” And that’s something James took to social media to crow about.

You see, the judge added interest to the $355 million disgorgment, and the interest just keeps on growing. By Friday, the interest had tallied to an impressive number, something James was quick to point out.

And with each passing day, another social media reminder of the additional $114,553.04.

And it’s growing…

These real-time reminders of the ever-increasing debt of the former president/presidential candidate are peak 2024. And you’ve gotta love that civil penalties aren’t something Trump can pardon himself out of, should he win the presidency again.

Kathryn Rubino is a Senior Editor at Above the Law, host of The Jabot podcast, and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. AtL tipsters are the best, so please connect with her. Feel free to email her with any tips, questions, or comments and follow her on Twitter @Kathryn1 or Mastodon 

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

trump family
News

Trump Verdict Is In: Leave The Money, Take The Boys

Tiffany, it's your time to shine!

trump
News

Another Result Before It Happens: The Trump Civil Case In New York

A tale as old as time: No one made the bad decision that landed the Trumps in court!

trump
News

Donald Trump's Lawyers Argued There Is No Such Thing As 'The Trump Organization.' The Court Was Not Amused.

You tried, sweetie.

trump family
News

After Sh*tshow Trump Hearing, Court Orders Vanky, Deej, And Their Dad To Go Under Oath

Not a lot of facts or law, but a whole lotta tables got pounded.

roses
News

Tish James Has A Valentine's Day Message For A Certain Former President

And she name checks your favorite legal blog (not really, but you know).

donald and ivanka
News

The Trumps Could Testify Before Their Dirty Laundry Got Aired, Or After. They Chose After.

FAFO.

trump
News

Trump Takes The Fifth Like 'The Mob'

As he bloody well had to.

trump
News

Trump NY Bond Just As Kosher As His Financial Statements

Everything Trump touches turns to LULZ.