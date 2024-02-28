Too Weird To Jail

It’s pretty clear Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t exactly enjoying prison. Locked up in Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, he’s barely eating, barely showering and cut off from the internet. (There are benefits: He doesn’t have to shave or cut his hair to fail to impress jurors anymore, and is apparently quite good at ping-pong.)

Unsurprisingly, then, the 31-year-old isn’t especially keen on spending the next century behind bars, even if those bars are in a somewhat less-horrific prison than the MDC. Six-and-a-half years, at most, seems reasonable enough to the FTX founder when he’s sentenced next month, especially given his steadfast belief that he really didn’t go anything wrong. But that’s not the only reason his lawyers fear an effective life sentence. They say that given how weird and off-putting Sam is—even when he doesn’t reek from poor personal hygiene—that life might not be a long one.

The filing describes him as a “shy” child who “often struggled socially,” who in high school “realized he was anhedonic, or unable to experience joy or pleasure….” The lawyers wrote that Bankman-Fried has a “neurodiversity” that “greatly affects how he perceives and is perceived….” The filing says that because of his condition, “Sam is uniquely vulnerable in a prison population.” “Individuals with ASD are often at considerably greater risk of physical harm and extortion in prison than other inmates,” the lawyers wrote.

That Bankman-Fried isn’t like other inmates, especially at the MDC, which isn’t used to many white-collar criminals, was obvious enough to those he served time with. One, former gang member G Lock, said SBF is “a different kind of guy” and “odd.” But, apparently, in a lovable sort of way, given that when one inmate did attempt to extort him, other inmates banded together to protect him, possibly because he’s full of advice on how to turn $5,000 into $1 million. And if the court gives him the Michael Milken treatment he’s asking for, he promises to be just as good a boy on the outside as he is in the clink.

The attorneys argued that Bankman-Fried is “not at risk of committing further crimes,” and had already been harshly punished by the poor conditions in the Brooklyn, New York, federal jail where he has been locked up since last summer…. “Given the same chance [as Milken], Sam would dedicate his post-prison life to charitable works, finding the best ways to help others, and put them into practice, consistent with his commitment to effective altruism.”

FTX fraudster Bankman-Fried seeks less than 7 year sentence, claims he is at risk of ‘harm and extortion’ in prison [CNBC]

A crypto influencer has posted what she says is the first photo of Sam Bankman-Fried hanging out with his fellow inmates [BI]

