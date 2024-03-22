Skip to main content
DOJ Hits Apple With Antitrust Lawsuit

DOJ Hits Apple With Antitrust Lawsuit

Great news for folks with blue chat bubbles!

Blake Patterson, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Great news for folks with blue chat bubbles!

Ever feel like smartphone prices are a little too high? So does the DOJ — and they’re taking a major tech company to court about it. Antitrust litigation has enjoyed a healthy upswing under Biden and this bite at Apple seems to maintain that momentum. From Reuters:

The U.S. Department of Justice and 15 states on Thursday sued Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab as the government cracks down on Big Tech, alleging the iPhone maker monopolized the smartphone market, hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices.

“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly.”

In case you’ve been out of the smartphone market, some iPhones retail for around $1600. And while some of the profit goes to R&D, it can’t be that much when most unveilings of iPhone models include stuff that Samsung has had for years now. The DOJ alleges that the increased profits Apple is seeing from sales stems from design choices that ultimately harm consumers:

[T]he U.S. alleges Apple made it more difficult for competing messaging apps and smartwatches to work smoothly on its phones. They also allege that Apple’s app store policies around streaming services for games have hurt competition.

It’s one thing to have a product that’s better than something else on the market. But your phone being better because the company is actively making other products worse behind the scenes doesn’t really scream free market.

Apple Accused Of Monopolizing Smartphone Markets In US Antitrust Lawsuit [Reuters]

Chris Williams became a social media manager and assistant editor for Above the Law in June 2021. Prior to joining the staff, he moonlighted as a minor Memelord™ in the Facebook group Law School Memes for Edgy T14s. He endured Missouri long enough to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He is a former boatbuilder who cannot swim, a published author on critical race theory, philosophy, and humor, and has a love for cycling that occasionally annoys his peers. You can reach him by email at cwilliams@abovethelaw.com and by tweet at @WritesForRent.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

apple watch
News

AliveCor Isn’t Backing Down from Apple, Its ‘Bully’

CEO Priya Abani argues that Apple has made a habit of taking intellectual property from smaller medical device firms in order to improve the functionalities its Apple Watch.

jetblue spirit 2
News

DOJ Stops Airlines From Merging And Costing Us Even More

Doesn't matter as much when all of your flights are reimbursed by the firm, but it is still a win.

concert ticket
News

Justice Dept. Sets Sights On Trust Busting Ticketmaster

The concertgoers and musicians could be the ultimate winners here.

google hq
News

The Justice Department Wants To Chop Google Down To Size

I can't prove that the DOJ recruited from former Ask Jeeves employees, but it would explain the passion. I miss that site.

google icon
Tech

Google Loses Big Antitrust Fight, Which Will Mean What, Exactly?

From the yeah,-but-now-what? dept

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Mergers & Acquisitions

Why The DOJ’s Lawsuit Against The UGH-Amedisys Merger May Not Go Anywhere

One expert noted that this case differs from other antitrust lawsuits because it does not seem to focus on a potential price increase.

amazon trucks
News

FTC Makes Good On Promise To Trust Bust By Going After Amazon

Amazon better have their defenses prepared from A to Z.

columbia university
News

Are Elite Schools Institutes Of Higher Learning Or Higher Income?

The first red flag was the frequent mentioning of their parent's deep pockets in their diversity statement.