Elon Musk Allegedly Did Illegal Thing, Didn’t Bother To Even Try To Hide It And The Bragged About It In A Book

Is that not the best way to avoid paying severance?

Among many other, less complimentary things, you can certainly say this about Elon Musk: that he managed to become the second-richest man on Earth with some pretty significant and surprising lacunae in his knowledge base, to say nothing of simple common sense. His understanding of the English language certainly leaves much to be desired, as he’s repeatedly shown. As does his understanding of the law, as he’s also repeatedly shown.

Perhaps, however, that’s a bit generous to the Tesla founder and reluctant Twitter owner. “Lack of respect for the law combined with towering self-regard” may be a more accurate description.

A group of former Twitter executives sued Elon Musk on Monday in a bid to recover more than $128 million in severance that they allege Musk has not paid since he acquired the company, now called X, more than a year ago…. “Because Musk decided he didn’t want to pay Plaintiffs’ severance benefits, he simply fired them without reason, then made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision,” the complaint, filed Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, states. “He claimed in his termination letters that each Plaintiff committed ‘gross negligence’ and ‘willful misconduct’ without citing a single fact in support of this claim.”

Why, that sounds an awful lot like Tesla’s “evidence” of any actual negotiations around Musk’s compensation, and look how well that went (to say nothing of Twitter’s general refusal to pay any bills at all)!

In [Walter Isaacson’s biography published last year], Musk reportedly claimed that closing the deal on Thursday, October 27 — a day before the scheduled close — and firing Agrawal and the other executives immediately would prevent them from resigning and claiming their severance benefits, saving the company an estimated $200 million./Closing the deal so quickly forced Agrawal to scramble to send his own letter of resignation, but it was too late, according to the account; Agrawal had already been fired and his access to email revoked.

Another instance, perhaps, in which Elon should have exercised a bit of judgment rather than his face muscles, but if he did that more often, he probably wouldn’t be facing/filing the avalanche of litigation that always seems to surround him. And while that might have retained his status as the world’s richest man, what fun would it have been?

Former Twitter execs sue Elon Musk over severance payments [CNN]
Jeff Bezos surpasses Elon Musk to retake the world's richest person crown with a $200 billion fortune [BI via Yahoo!]

