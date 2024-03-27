GameStop Does It Again

This week, and not for the first time, people got excited about GameStop. Really, really excited, in this case about the prospect that yesterday evening’s fourth-quarter earnings report would be a good one, full of huge holiday sales and stardust and market magic and whatever other non-fundamentals have driven the stock over the last three years. Shares soared 15% on Monday or more or less held those levels yesterday.

And, not for the first time, people who were inexplicably excited about GameStop got burned, badly.

Videogame retailer GameStop said on Tuesday it had cut an unspecified number of jobs to reduce costs and reported lower fourth-quarter revenue amid rising competition from e-commerce firms and weak consumer spending in an uncertain economy…. "I suspect that they will keep trimming costs to generate breakeven or better, but it is inevitable that their sales will decline to an unsustainable level," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael] Pachter said.

Of course, this begs the philosophical question posed by all meme stocks, which is: Does it matter? In the long term, who knows (Pachter famously declared there’s no there there in GameStop almost three years ago, and that it was “doomed” two years ago, and, well, you know…)? In the short term, missing analysts’ revenue expectations by 13% and earnings per share by 27% definitely matters, at least for a day.

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company tumbled 16% in extended trade.

