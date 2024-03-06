Gary Gensler Caves On Climate

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said he wasn’t worried about lawsuits seeking to block the regulator’s planned climate disclosure requirements. He said it was “part of our democracy” and “what the public wants.” He said, in so many words, “bring it on.”

Here’s what he did:

Publicly traded companies will be required to say more in their financial statements about the risks climate change poses to their operations and their own contributions to the problem. But the version approved was weaker than an earlier draft, with changes that weren’t made public until Wednesday’s meeting. The narrowed rule doesn’t include requirements that companies report some indirect emissions known as Scope 3. Those don’t come from a company or its operations, but happen along its supply chain — for example, in the production of the fabrics that make a retailer’s clothing — or that result when a consumer uses a product, such as gasoline.

So what will he get for making like BlackRock, et. al., and backing down? Not much other than the lawsuit he claimed to crave.

Coy Garrison, an attorney who advises companies on SEC reporting and disclosure requirements, said dropping Scope 3 emissions from the rule was unlikely to deter litigation. He called the rule a vast expansion of disclosure requirements and said the amount of information required and cost to compile it “will continue to raise concerns that the SEC is acting beyond its statutory authority in adopting this rule.”

SEC approves rule that requires some companies to publicly report emissions and climate risks [AP]

