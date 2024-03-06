Skip to main content
Gary Gensler Caves On Climate

Gary Gensler Caves On Climate

The SEC pours a lot of cold water into its much-anticipated new disclosure rule.

Stiller Beobachter from Ansbach, Germany, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The SEC pours a lot of cold water into its much-anticipated new disclosure rule.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said he wasn’t worried about lawsuits seeking to block the regulator’s planned climate disclosure requirements. He said it was “part of our democracy” and “what the public wants.” He said, in so many words, “bring it on.”

Here’s what he did:

Publicly traded companies will be required to say more in their financial statements about the risks climate change poses to their operations and their own contributions to the problem. But the version approved was weaker than an earlier draft, with changes that weren’t made public until Wednesday’s meeting.

The narrowed rule doesn’t include requirements that companies report some indirect emissions known as Scope 3. Those don’t come from a company or its operations, but happen along its supply chain — for example, in the production of the fabrics that make a retailer’s clothing — or that result when a consumer uses a product, such as gasoline.

So what will he get for making like BlackRock, et. al., and backing down? Not much other than the lawsuit he claimed to crave.

Coy Garrison, an attorney who advises companies on SEC reporting and disclosure requirements, said dropping Scope 3 emissions from the rule was unlikely to deter litigation. He called the rule a vast expansion of disclosure requirements and said the amount of information required and cost to compile it “will continue to raise concerns that the SEC is acting beyond its statutory authority in adopting this rule.”

SEC approves rule that requires some companies to publicly report emissions and climate risks [AP]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

paper
News

SEC Churning Out Rules, Detailed Economic Analyses Thereof

Those opposed to said rules? Less so.

By US government [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Market News

‘Wait, Senator, Don’t You Want To Hear About This Mug Who Said He Had An AI Supercomputer In His Mom’s Basement?’

Selections from the cutting-room floor of Gary Gensler’s Senate Banking Committee testimony.

resorts world las vegas
News

The United States Dropped The Ball On Corporate Responsibility... Outsiders Picked It Up And Ran

The federal government relies on some help these days.

gensler
News

Will There Be Anything Left For Gary Gensler To Do At The SEC?

Interim chief Allison Herren Lee keeps taking things off his plate.

hacker
News

Republicans Almost Sort Of Agree That Something Should Be Done About Financial Services Cybersecurity

Not too much, though. That would be duplicative and rash.

(Getty Images)
News

SEC Making Sure Gary Gensler Will Feel Right At Home

You can authorize and investigation and you can authorize an investigation and you and you and you, too!

preet
News

Awwww Hell Yeah It’s On

Can Gary Gensler and Preet Bharara run the SEC together?

gensler
News

Gary Gensler Comes Not To Mourn SPACs But To Bury Them

The SEC comes for the ailing sector with a coup-de-grace.