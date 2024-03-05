Hedge Fund Manager Not Inclined To Listen To Judge, Lawyers, Remain Available For Handcuffs

When a duly-constituted court requests something of you, it’s not really asking. It’s telling. Insisting. Ordering, if you will.

Hedge fund manager William Morton may not understand this. When U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey issued just such a court order, directing the Camshaft Capital Fund chief to say what, exactly, happened to $533 million the hedge fund briefly held, allegedly on behalf of education technology entrepreneur Byju Raveendran, who allegedly was trying to hide it from angry lenders, he ignored it. When Dorsey strongly suggested that Morton be in his courtroom in Wilmington, Del., yesterday, Morton decided he had a better place to be. Indeed, when Morton’s own lawyers strongly suggested that he turn over the information sought, he “declined.”

So Dorsey is upping the ante a bit the when he considers the matter next month.

“I want to make sure it is absolutely clear to Mr. Morton that one of the possible remedies is civil confinement if he doesn’t comply,” said Dorsey.

That, if Morton’s unaware, is judge-speak for “throw your non-compliant ass in jail.” However, if that sounds like the sort of thing Morton won’t be able to just brush off, well…

Morton left the country during the middle of last week’s hearing, [his lawyer Pieter] Van Tol told Dorsey.

Byju's Hedge Fund Ally Faces Jail Time Over Missing $533 Million

