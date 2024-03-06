Hedge Funds See No Trouble In Paradise For Mega Oil Deal

Chevron’s $53 billion acquisition Hess Corp. already had plenty going against it: An administration with a knee-jerk aversion to any kind of big deal. A pugilistic Federal Trade Commission ready to sue to stop them. Increasing tensions in the Caribbean, where Hess owns part of an oil field that Chevron wants. The fact that its investors would probably be pretty happy if the proposed buy was blocked.

Arguably, any of these hurdles could have been expected. One that definitely should have been expected, but apparently wasn’t, was the fact that two of Chevron’s biggest rivals, ExxonMobil and China’s CNOOC, had an effective veto on the merger. Both companies hold rights of first refusal to Hess’ 30% stake the aforementioned oil field off the Guyanese coast—and if they don’t give them up, well, no deal.

The hedge funds—including big ones like Balyasny Asset Management, Millennium Management and Pentwater Capital Management—that bought up some one-eighth of Hess shares last year don’t seem particularly bothered, even though they don’t actually know what’s in the fucking contract in question.

“I am not denying that this is a fly in the ointment,” said Roy Behren, co-chief investment officer at Westchester Capital Management, one of the institutional investors with a significant position in Hess’s shares. “But despite the noise surrounding this and the Venezuela situation, we still believe the deal is more likely to be completed than not….” Brett Buckley, an event-driven strategist at Wallachbeth Capital, called it a “high-consequence, low-probability event…” “These disputes can arise during transactions like this,” he said. “It should be amicably resolved by the relevant parties.”

Well, Brett, one of those relevant parties hasn’t gotten your memo, nor Chevron’s one calling the contractual right of first refusal not applicable.

Exxon filed for arbitration on Wednesday to retain preemption rights in the Guyana oil field…. “We owe it to our investors and partners to consider our preemption rights in place under our Joint Operating Agreement to ensure we preserve our right to realize the significant value we’ve created and are entitled to in the Guyana asset,” Exxon said in a statement.

Hedge Funds Stake Billions on Hess Deal Sidestepping Exxon Claim [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

