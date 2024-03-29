Holiday Bell: 3.29.24

Tesla’s Terrible Quarter Catches Some Analysts Asleep at the Wheel [WSJ]

The electric-vehicle pioneer might not even match the 422,875 deliveries it made in January through March last year when it reports quarterly volumes early next week. That would make for the first year-over-year decline in sales since the pandemic lockdowns of spring 2020—not to mention some tough headlines….

The big gap between the analyst consensus and what investors actually expect also implies that official earnings estimates are too high. Currently, the consensus earnings per share for 2024 is $2.87, which compares with a share price of $180 to give a forward earnings multiple of 63. But the real multiple of what investors expect is probably a lot higher.

Corporate profits hit record high as economy boomed in fourth quarter of 2023 [The Hill]

GDP came in at a 3.4 percent increase, below the massive bump of 4.9 percent in the third quarter but still above recent forecasts of 3.2 percent, according to Commerce Department data.

Adjusted profits after taxes hit a record high of $2.8 trillion, beating the record of $2.7 trillion in the third quarter of 2022. Profits increased 3.9 percent on the quarter, above expectations of around 3.3 percent.

US monthly inflation slows; consumer spending surges [Reuters]

"Core services inflation is slowing and will likely continue throughout the year," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. "By the time the Fed meets in June, the data should be convincing enough for them to commence its rate normalization process."

Gold Is Rallying. It Isn’t About Inflation This Time. [WSJ]

When confidence in society and political institutions erodes, the appeal of gold and other precious commodities like diamonds rises as alternative stores of value that aren’t contingent on societal arrangements. They can also be transported in an emergency. Of course as an investor, an actual catastrophe isn’t necessary to profit, with prices getting bid up as concerns grow. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies hold a similar appeal, but they are far less tested, less understood and still subject to big regulatory risks.

Blackwells Capital Sues Disney Seeking Details of ValueAct Relationship [The Wrap via Yahoo!]

Blackwells, along with another hedge fund, Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, is trying to convince investors to shun several of Disney’s board of directors candidates and vote in their own at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday…. The suit is not the first time that Blackwells has raised concerns about the Disney-ValueAct relationship. Earlier this month, the hedge fund accused Disney of failing to disclose that it had paid up to $95 million in fees beginning in 2013 to ValueAct to manage Disney’s pension fund assets.

Agricultural Giant Syngenta Scraps $9 Billion Listing in China [WSJ]

Syngenta, which was acquired by state-owned ChemChina for $43 billion in 2017, said it would look to restart its listing plans either in China or another global exchange under the right conditions…. The withdrawal puts further pressure on China’s IPO market.

Mets Owner Steve Cohen’s Firm Discloses Large Stake in Fox Corp. [Hollywood Reporter via Yahoo!]

Steve Cohen, the hedge fund billionaire and owner of the New York Mets on Tuesday revealed that his firm, Point72, now owns about 5 percent of Fox’s shares, with a market value of about $350 million as of writing…. Point72’s 5 percent stake would make it the fourth largest shareholder in the company, after only the Murdochs and the index fund managers Vanguard and Dodge & Cox.

‘Potentially serious impropriety’: Labour questions Johnson’s Venezuela meeting [Guardian]

[Boris] Johnson, who quit as prime minister in September 2022, held discussions with Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan president, in early February. The trip, first reported by the Sunday Times, was arranged as part of his work as a consultant to Merlyn Advisors, a London-based hedge fund…. “Mr Johnson’s repeated failure to abide by the ministerial code demonstrates his lack of respect and regard for standards in public life, and the essential safeguards in place to protect the public interest.”