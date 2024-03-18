Layoffs Watch ’24: Brevan Howard

Hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management has been spending an awful lot lately. There’s the three-quarters of a billion dollars going to its new commodities push. There's the addition of Tekmerion Capital Management. And there’s its second effort at offshoring things from Blighty, with $10 billion of its $30 billion-plus in assets under management being, uh, managed from its “new Switzerland,” Abu Dhabi.

Thing is, though, it hasn’t been making very much lately: It’s flagship fund fell 2.1% last year and is already down 3% this year, while its Alpha Strategies fund—now its largest—is down 2.2% on the year, perilously close to giving back all of its gains from last year. Something’s got to give. And that something is about two dozen traders, roughly one in 10 of its total trading force.

The Jersey, Channel Islands-based firm eliminated a batch of traders for underperformance as part of its twice-a-year review…. Some of Brevan Howard’s departing employees focused on so-called macro trading, a form of investing that uses government bonds, currencies and derivatives to profit from global economic trends, the people said. Others worked in systematic trading, which relies on computer models and technical analysis of chart patterns to determine when to buy and sell assets.

