Layoffs Watch ’24: Citi

The bad news is, by the end of this week, some 5,000 people who worked for Citigroup in September will not anymore, including some 1,500 managers. The good news is, if you still work for Citi on Friday, you’ll get to for at least a little longer.

The further bad news is that another 15,000 of you will not be so lucky—if working at Citi can be said to be lucky—by some time in 2026.

The latest reshuffle finalizes Citi's new structure and is part of a broader goal to trim its global workforce of 239,000 by 20,000 over the next two years.

Even that amounts to a certain amount of good news: Earlier rumblings were that some 24,000 people might be escorted out by security this year. Perhaps this should not be too much of a surprise: CEO Jane Fraser’s management style is said to be “centered on empathy.” Plus, a major overhaul that reduces the number of management layers in an organization from 13 to eight is hardly the most ambitious overhaul requiring the most ambitious number of scalps imaginable. That being said, it’s somehow enough for even the irascible Mike Mayo, last seen questioning Citi’s

“right to stay in business.”

"This meets a major Citi milestone," wrote Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo, who reiterated Citi's stock was his top pick. "The organization simplification, which took 7 months to complete, should provide more evidence that Citi can meet its targets and do so methodically," Mayo wrote in a note earlier Monday.

Citigroup to end sweeping overhaul this week after 5,000 layoffs [Reuters via Yahoo!]