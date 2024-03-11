Opening Bell: 3.11.24
Elon Musk says xAI will open source its Grok chatbot this week [Endgadget via Yahoo!]
Musk may be hoping that, by letting third-party developers and researchers dig into Grok's code, there could could be an increased uptake of the model…. Open sourcing Grok may also be seen as a dig at OpenAI. Earlier this month, Musk , a company he co-founded, for allegedly prioritizing profits and ditching its original not-for-profit mission. The suit described OpenAI as a “closed-source de facto subsidiary” of Microsoft
Eighty Percent of the World’s Stock Options Aren’t Traded Where You Think [WSJ]
India accounted for a staggering 78% of equity options contracts traded worldwide in 2023, according to data from the Futures Industry Association, a global derivatives markets policy advocacy organization. The number of stock index options traded there reached 84.3 billion contracts last year, up 153% from 2022…. One concern is that nearly all the options being traded are short term, and nearly everyone buying them is losing money. A report from the Securities and Exchange Board, India’s securities regulator, found that nine out of 10 individual traders in equity futures and options incurred losses in the fiscal year ending in March 2022….
Potential Obstacle to Trump Media’s Merger Appears to Have Been Cleared [NYT]
Two early founders of Trump Media & Technology Group reached a temporary truce with Mr. Trump’s company at a hearing on Saturday morning in Delaware Court of Chancery…. If shareholders approve the merger, it would give Trump Media more than $300 million in badly needed cash to keep operating. The deal would also boost Mr. Trump’s net worth by more than $3 billion, based on Digital World’s current stock price.
JPMorgan Growth Arm Backs Cyber Business Eye Security [WSJ]
The number of ransomware attacks noticeably increased in every month of last year compared with a year earlier, according to the European Digital SME Alliance, a network of information and communication technology companies in Europe. For instance, last June saw 495 such attacks, more than double the 187 experienced in June 2022.
Third Point’s ‘Magnificent’ February [II]
After lagging the market for several years, the Third Point founder decided to load up on the most popular stocks, which have been driving many investors’ returns of late.
EQT to Buy Mountain Valley Pipeline Owner for $5.5 Billion [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Years behind schedule following legal battles and local opposition, the $7.6 billion conduit is due to be completed in the second quarter…. The deal will create “America’s first large-scale, fully integrated natural gas company,” EQT Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice said on a conference call with analysts.