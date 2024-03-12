Opening Bell: 3.12.24
Sticky Feb US CPI inflation raises questions about June Fed cut [Reuters]
In the 12 months through February, the CPI increased 3.2%, after advancing 3.1% in January…. “Inflation was a little hotter than expected, particularly core inflation which is still significantly above the 2% target. The market seems to be shrugging it off which is a little surprising.”
For CFOs Tackling Weakened SEC Climate Rule, Cost Challenges Persist [WSJ]
“There is still a significant amount of work that people will need to do to figure out what disclosures they’re going to make,” said Eric Juergens, a corporate partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton. “Even if they’ve done a good portion of the work, there will be more to do.”
OpenAI denies Elon Musk lawsuit claim that there ever was founding agreement [CNBC]
“There is no Founding Agreement, or any agreement at all with Musk, as the complaint itself makes clear,” OpenAI said in a document on file with California’s superior court for San Francisco County. “The Founding Agreement is instead a fiction Musk has conjured to lay unearned claim to the fruits of an enterprise he initially supported, then abandoned, then watched succeed without him….” The Microsoft-backed startup called Musk’s claims frivolous.
George Weiss Searched for a Buyer Before Shutting His Hedge Fund [Bloomberg]
Before calling it quits, hedge fund chief George Weiss searched for a buyer for his $3 billion firm — talking to prospective suitors over the past year including Millennium Management.
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers had lackluster returns for years and was looking for a deal, according to people familiar with the matter. It sank 0.6% in 2022, while its biggest rivals posted double-digit gains.
Advance Auto Parts reaches deal with Dan Loeb’s Third Point, Saddle Point for three board seats [CNBC]
Advance Auto Parts shares rose 3.7%.... “With fresh perspectives in the C-suite and board room and a long runway for growth, we believe Advance is well-positioned to create meaningful value for shareholders,” Third Point’s Loeb said.
Crypto Gets Blamed for a Real-Life Currency Crisis [WSJ]
American [Tigran Gambaryan], a former Internal Revenue Service special agent, left his wife and children at home in Georgia in late February with a small suitcase for what he thought was a quick business trip [to Nigeria].
He hasn’t come back.