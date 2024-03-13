Opening Bell: 3.13.24
Four Years On, Covid Has Reshaped Life for Many Americans [NYT]
For much of the United States, the pandemic is now firmly in the past, four years to the day that the Trump administration declared a national emergency as the virus spread uncontrollably. But for many Americans, the pandemic’s effects are still a prominent part of their daily lives.
Their world feels a little smaller, with less socializing and fewer crowds. Parents who began to home-school their children never stopped.
House easily passes bill that could ban TikTok [The Hill]
The Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act would force ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, to divest the app within roughly five months of going into effect, or be banned from U.S. app stores and web hosting services…. Republicans… raced to pass the bill in the face of opposition from former President Trump, who tried and failed to ban TikTok as president before reversing his position….
[President Joe] Biden said he would sign the bill if passed by Congress, leaving it now up to the Senate to act.
U.S. Bank Regulators Weigh New Operational Resilience Requirements [WSJ]
“This is not a problem that capital or liquidity can solve,” [acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu] said. “Ensuring that critical operations and banking services can withstand or recover from disruptive events requires good planning, prudent investment, well-designed systems and regular testing.”
Mortgage rates cool off ahead of inflation reading [Housing Wire via Yahoo!]
The average 30-year fixed rate for conventional loans [was] at 7.08% on Tuesday, down from 7.17% one week earlier…. The relief in borrowing costs, however, may be short-lived as Tuesday’s strong inflation data is likely to reverse this trend.
How a Physics Whiz Made a Fortune Betting on Nature’s Catastrophes [Bloomberg]
Fermat delivered a 20% return [in 2023], beating the average 8% achieved by hedge funds as a whole. While other cat bond funds did well too, Fermat [Capital Management]'s $10 billion portfolio — capturing a quarter of the market — made it by far the most prolific investor to take advantage of a bumper year.
Hedge fund builds Barclays short position [The Times]
The short position built by Qube Research & Technologies equates to 0.73 per cent of Barclays’s issued share capital and is the biggest ever disclosed against the bank. It suggests that Qube believes the share price rise, fuelled by a turnaround plan set out by the Barclays boss last month, will run out of steam.