Opening Bell: 3.18.24

U.S. appeals court temporarily pauses SEC climate disclosure rules [Reuters via CNBC]

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted request for an administrative stay of the rules roughly a week after oilfield services companies Liberty Energy Inc. and Nomad Proppant Services LLC filed a lawsuit challenging them.

The rules aim to standardize climate-related company disclosures about greenhouse gas emissions, weather-related risks and how they are preparing for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

What Elon Musk Said in Testy Interview on Don Lemon’s New Show [NYT]

Mr. Musk said that Mr. Trump did most of the talking and that the former president did not ask for money or a donation toward his campaign. Mr. Musk also said he would not loan Mr. Trump money to pay his legal bills…. Elsewhere in the interview, Mr. Musk was adamant that he does not abuse drugs, and spoke about his prescription for ketamine for a “negative chemical state….”

Mr. Musk appeared visibly annoyed by a direct line of questioning about him appearing to endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory on X.

Hedge fund manager arranged Boris Johnson’s trip to meet Venezuela’s Maduro [FT]

Former JPMorgan banker Maarten Petermann, co-founder of London-based Merlyn Advisors, organised the former UK prime minister’s visit by private jet in early February…. Johnson’s team has said he was acting as a diplomatic back channel for the UK with the “active support” of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

However, a senior Foreign Office source said Johnson was “doing his own thing”.

Hedge funds ramp up leverage to near record highs to juice returns [Reuters]

"Leverage is definitely at a high in the macro (hedge fund) world," said John Delano, a managing director at Commonfund, which invests in hedge funds, who said this was fueled by progress in bringing down inflation and investor confidence in artificial intelligence.

Goldman Sachs' note showed that hedge funds' leverage in equity positions was at almost three times their books compared with 2.35 times a year ago, and a record level over the past five years, the period the bank uses for comparison.

Women hedge fund managers outpace male rivals, again – study [Reuters via Yahoo!]

From January 1, 2013, through the end of November, the small number of hedge funds around the world run by women returned 9.8 percent while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund index was up only 6.13 percent…. The numbers are even more eye-popping for the six years from January 2007 through June 2013. Hedge funds run by women returned 6 percent compared with a 1.1 percent loss at the HFRX Global Fund Index. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 4.2 percent during the same time.

Hedge fund Hutchin Hill shuts down after three bad years [Reuters via Yahoo!]

Hutchin Hill, founded in 2007, is the latest high-profile casualty in the ravaged hedge fund industry…. The firm lost roughly 5.5 percent in the January-November period…. [Founder Neil] Chriss had for some time tried to salvage the firm by cutting costs and refocusing resources.