Opening Bell: 3.20.24
Is Microsoft Building an Unassailable Lead in A.I.? [DealBook]
Microsoft hired a former Google executive to run its consumer A.I unit. Mustafa Suleyman co-founded DeepMind, a British start-up that was acquired by the search giant in 2014 and became the heart of its A.I. push. He left in 2022 and started Inflection AI with Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder, raising billions — including from Microsoft./The tech giant also hired most of Inflection’s employees, including the chief scientist Karén Simonyan.
European Central Bank’s Lagarde signals June cut but says future rate path uncertain [CNBC]
“By June we will have a new set of projections that will confirm whether the inflation path we foresaw in our March forecast remains valid,” Lagarde said in a speech in Frankfurt…. “If these data reveal a sufficient degree of alignment between the path of underlying inflation and our projections, and assuming transmission remains strong, we will be able to move into the dialling back phase of our policy cycle and make policy less restrictive,” she said.
UK inflation falls by more than expected in February, triggering talk of lower interest rates [AP]
The Office for National Statistics said inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, fell to 3.4%, its lowest level since September 2021, from 4% in January. The agency said easing food price increases were largely behind the fall…. Analysts had expected a decline to 3.6%.
Gildan Activewear Forms Board Committee to Consider Potential Bids [WSJ]
The Montreal-based manufacturer of T-shirts, underwear and socks set up a special board committee to review alternatives after receiving a non-binding expression of interest in buying Gildan from an unnamed suitor…. A potential for a takeover comes as the company has sought to overcome challenges to its leadership and accusations leveled by a former chief executive and certain shareholders.
Chipotle's board has approved a 50-for-1 stock split. Here's what that means [AP via Yahoo!]
Chipotle still needs the greenlight from shareholders, which is expected in June…. If that split was done today, the price of Chipotle's stock, which stood at around $2,900 midday Wednesday, would soon cost just $58….
“In the 47 years that I’ve been at S&P, we have never seen anything like this,” Silverblatt said following Chipotle's announcement Wednesday, noting that a split this large is uncommon for an ongoing company that's not under any duress or litigation. “Something this size is extremely unusual."
Pair accused of stealing battery manufacturing secrets from Tesla and starting their own company [AP]
Klaus Pflugbeil, 58, a Canadian citizen who lives in Ningbo, China, was arrested Tuesday morning on Long Island, where he thought he was going to meet with businessmen to negotiate a sale price for the information, federal authorities said. Instead, the businessmen were undercover federal agents.
The other man named in the criminal complaint is Yilong Shao, 47, also of Ningbo. He remains at large….
In mid-2020, Pflugbeil and Shao opened their business in China and expanded it to locations in Canada, Germany and Brazil, prosecutors said. The business makes the same battery assembly lines that Tesla uses with its proprietary information, and it markets itself as an alternative source for the assembly lines, authorities said.