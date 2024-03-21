Opening Bell: 3.21.24

DOJ sues Apple over iPhone monopoly in landmark antitrust case [CNBC]

The lawsuit claims that Apple’s anti-competitive practices extend beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch businesses, citing Apple’s advertising, browser, FaceTime and news offerings…. “This anticompetitive behavior is designed to maintain Apple’s monopoly power while extracting as much revenue as possible,” the complaint said.

The Fed Stays the Course on Rates [DealBook]

The futures market Thursday morning gave an 84 percent chance of a June cut, up from 60 percent on Wednesday…. The Fed itself is divided. Ten of the 19 policymakers see the prime lending rate falling to 4.625 percent or lower by the end of the year. It would take just one defection from the dovish camp to potentially scupper the central bank’s three-cut outlook.

Apollo Offers $11 Billion for Paramount’s Hollywood Studio [WSJ]

The bid comes as an independent committee of the company’s directors is reviewing another offer from Skydance Media to merge with all of Paramount, which also owns CBS, Nickelodeon and a number of other cable networks…. Paramount Global’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, and other board members have resisted selling the studio, which they consider the crown jewel of the company. Redstone, who is open to selling Paramount in its entirety, would have to agree to breaking up the company and allowing a sale of the studio to proceed.

Biden Targets Private Jets in Hunt for Tax Revenue [NYT]

Companies have long benefited from laws that allow them to write off the cost of jets more quickly than commercial airlines can, and to pay less in fuel taxes…. The White House estimates that the proposals would raise $4 billion over a decade.

Goldman Sachs Raises $700 Million to Co-Invest With Hedge Funds [Bloomberg]

Union Bridge Partners I, as the fund is known, will work with an external network of managers to allocate the money into their high-conviction ideas….

Brazen on-the-run crypto coward GRINS as he refuses to apologize for blowing through $3.5 BILLION in investors' cash before fund imploded - as he breaks cover from secret location while being hunted by America, the US Virgin Islands and Singaporean police [Daily Mail]

"Am I sorry for a company going bankrupt? No, like, companies go bankrupt, almost every company goes bankrupt, right?" he said.