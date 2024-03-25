Opening Bell: 3.25.24
Trump’s social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday [AP]
Trump Media hasn’t so far disclosed Truth Social’s user numbers but now that the company is publicly traded, more information will be disclosed. Research firm Similarweb estimates that it had roughly 5 million active mobile and web users in February. That’s far below TikTok’s more than 2 billion and Facebook’s 3 billion — but still higher than other “alt-tech” rivals like Parler, which has been offline for nearly a year but is planning a comeback, or Gettr, which had less than 2 million visitors in February.
Trump Media lost $49 million in the first nine months of last year, when it brought in just $3.4 million in revenue and had to pay $37.7 million in interest expenses.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down in wake of ongoing safety problems [CNN]
Boeing’s chairman, Larry Kellner, will not stand for re-election as a board director…. The company also announced that Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, is retiring….
“The eyes of the world are on us,” he said in announcing his departure plans. “We are going to fix what isn’t working, and we are going to get our company back on the track towards recovery and stability.”
Trial for Fallen Crypto Tycoon Do Kwon Begins, But He Won’t Be There [WSJ]
Kwon was arrested in the Balkan country of Montenegro last year and he is currently in an immigrant detention facility pending the outcome of extradition proceedings. Both South Korea and the U.S. are seeking to extradite him to face criminal charges…. Kwon was known for his provocative comments on Twitter, now X, demeaning his critics as dumb and poor. His backers included crypto evangelist Mike Novogratz, who got a tattoo of a wolf howling at a yellow moon. “I’m officially a Lunatic!!!” he wrote about the art on his arm.
Ex-Lordstown Motors CEO settles with SEC over statements [Reuters via Yahoo!]
[Stephen Burns] stepped down as CEO and board chairman in June 2021 after a short seller report cast doubt on Lordstown's statements that it had received 100,000 preorders from commercial fleets…. Lordstown filed for bankruptcy in 2023. Burns, who sold his remaining stake in Lordstown last year, received court approval to purchase the truck maker's manufacturing assets and intellectual property through his company LAS Capital in October.
Activist investor Politan plans second fight at Masimo, sending shares up 5% [CNBC]
Quentin Koffey’s Politan Capital, a roughly 9% shareholder, announced it would nominate two directors to Masimo’s board, just days after the company announced it would seek to spin off an embattled business unit…. Politan is seeking two further board seats to ensure that the company follows through on the spinoff, which Politan said was “rushed” to announcement after the activist told the company it would seek additional board seats last week.
Goldman’s Hedge-Fund Clients Get More Active in Crypto Options [Bloomberg]
“The recent ETF approval has triggered a resurgence of interest and activities from our clients,” said Max Minton, Goldman’s Asia Pacific head of digital assets, in an interview. “Many of our largest clients are active or exploring getting active in the space.”