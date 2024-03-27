Opening Bell: 3.27.24
Robinhood launches Gold Card with rewards for member investors [Yahoo!]
The card (currently waitlist-only) is reserved for members of Robinhood Gold…. The Robinhood Gold Card has a unique offer for cardholders who value premium metal card design. If you complete 10 referrals to Robinhood Gold membership (and meet the offer terms), you can qualify for a “Solid Gold Card” made of 10 karat gold.
Fisker set for possible default, stock enters NYSE delisting [Yahoo!]
“It's going to move over to OTC markets soon. But, yeah. I mean, stock has been below a dollar for since January….”
Egan-Jones backs activist Peltz for Disney's board as proxy battle rages [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, which has the power to influence hundreds of investors, had also backed Peltz last week, saying that he could ensure the board does its job and tackles questions of CEO succession and strategy…. Disney's business model is "built for the last decade, but not forward looking and flexible enough to ensure success in the next," Trian quoted Egan-Jones as saying in a statement.
ExodusPoint Hedge Fund Clients Yanked $1 Billion in 2023 [Bloomberg]
That followed hundreds of millions of dollars of withdrawals in 2022 and prompted ExodusPoint to raise fresh capital after being closed to new cash for three years. It gathered $1 billion last year to offset the redemptions, one of the people said. The hedge fund, beset by a stretch of lackluster returns, manages about $12 billion.
Daniel Kahneman, Who Plumbed the Psychology of Economics, Dies at 90 [NYT]
“His central message could not be more important,” the Harvard psychologist and author Steven Pinker told The Guardian in 2014, “namely, that human reason left to its own devices is apt to engage in a number of fallacies and systematic errors, so if we want to make better decisions in our personal lives and as a society, we ought to be aware of these biases and seek workarounds. That’s a powerful and important discovery.”
Taylor Swift Joins Elon Musk on Global Billionaire Rankings [Penta]
Musk’s US$231 billion fortune catapulted him above Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos (US$185 billion) and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault (US$175 billion), who ranked second and third, respectively, on the 13th Hurun Global Rich Report…. Swift made her debut on the list, her wealth, estimated at US$1.2 billion, propelled by her Eras Tour and royalties from re-recording her albums.