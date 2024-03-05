Opening Bell: 3.5.24
Bitcoin Funds Pull In Money at Record Pace [WSJ]
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust eclipsed $10 billion in assets Thursday, the fastest a new ETF has ever reached that milestone. Fidelity’s fund, now with more than $6 billion in assets, is already the asset manager’s third-largest ETF and has accounted for the bulk of its net ETF inflows this year.
Bank Runs Spooked Regulators. Now a Clampdown Is Coming. [NYT]
The banking industry has been unusually outspoken in criticizing the already-proposed rules known as “Basel III Endgame,” the American version of an international accord that would ultimately force large banks to hold more cash-like assets called capital…. It is likely to be “a response to what happened last year,” said Ian Katz, managing director at Capital Alpha Partners. “That makes it a little bit tougher for the banks to push back as vociferously.”
Macy’s takeover bidders increase offer to $6.6 billion [N.Y. Daily News]
The $6.6 billion proposal values Macy’s stock at $24 a share. The company closed Friday trading below $18 a share, but the price quickly jumped to more than $20 when the markets opened Monday morning.
“We remain frustrated by the delay tactics adopted by Macy’s board of directors and its continued refusal to engage with our credible buyer group,” Arkhouse managing partners Gavriel Kahane and Jonathon Blackwell said in a statement. “Nonetheless, we are steadfast in our commitment to execute this transaction.”
Brian Sack, Former Fed Official, Joins Hedge Fund Firm Balyasny [Bloomberg]
Sack, who departed D.E. Shaw in January 2023 after about a decade, most recently serving as director of global economics, will be a portfolio manager and head of macro strategy at Balyasny, according to people familiar with the matter. A representative for Balyasny declined to comment. Sack started at the firm on Monday.
Terra’s Do Kwon Wins Extradition Appeal in Montenegro as Case Heads for Retrial [BI]
According to the announcement, the case is heading for a retrial because "there are no clear and valid reasons for decisive facts regarding the order of arrival of requests" for extradition from the U.S. and South Korea…. The latest legal victory for Kwon doesn't necessarily mean that he cannot be extradited at all.
Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest man [The Telegraph via Yahoo!]
Amazon’s shares have climbed 18pc so far this year, valuing the business at more than $1.8 trillion as technology stocks rocket on the back of a wave of optimism about artificial intelligence.
At the same time, Tesla’s share price has slipped by 24pc in 2024 as investors grow wary of the level of demand for electric cars.