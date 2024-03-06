Opening Bell: 3.6.24
Powell Says Fed on Track to Cut Rates This Year [WSJ]
Rate cuts won’t be warranted until officials have “gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably” toward the central bank’s 2% goal, Powell said…. “Reducing policy restraint too soon or too much could result in a reversal of progress we have seen in inflation and ultimately require even tighter policy to get inflation back to 2%,” Powell said in his remarks. “At the same time, reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.”
US private payrolls gains slightly below expectations in February [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Private payrolls increased by 140,000 jobs last month after rising by an upwardly revised 111,000 in January…. Professional and business services shed jobs as did the natural resources and mining sector. Wages for workers staying in their jobs increased 5.1% in the 12 months through February. That was the smallest annual gain since August 2021 and followed a 5.3% rise in January.
Gold rallies amid a 'perfect storm,' expectation Fed will cut rates [Yahoo!]
On Tuesday morning gold futures reached a high of $2,150.50 after April contracts settled at a record $2,126.30 per ounce in the prior session…. The possibility of more regional bank turmoil following New York Community Bankcorp's woes has also helped lift prices in the past several sessions amid expectations that Fed officials will swoop in to save the sector….
Why You Shouldn’t Trust Chinese Growth Data [WSJ]
How does China grow 5% despite so many headwinds, from collapsing property investment to declining population? Very likely, it doesn’t. Actual growth is probably slower, perhaps a lot slower…. Rhodium estimates China’s output shrank in 2022, when Covid lockdowns were most widespread, instead of growing 3% as official data claim. It puts growth last year at around 1.5% instead of the official 5.2%.
BowFlex files for bankruptcy [CNN]
The nearly four-decade old company, best known for commercials that were a staple of late-night television in the 1990s, filed for Chapter 11 and said Johnson Health Tech, a Taiwan-based company, would “acquire substantially all of the assets” for $37.5 million in cash…. Makers of home-based fitness equipment have struggled following the pandemic, as Americans rushed back to the gym; along with the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs.
You Can Now Buy Shares in Music by Beyoncé or Taylor Swift [WSJ]
JKBX, pronounced “jukebox,” opened its new marketplace after the Securities and Exchange Commission signed off on its first offering last week. Individual investors can visit its website to buy slices of the income generated by dozens of songs—effectively, bonds backed by beats.
Among those songs are the 2009 Beyoncé hit “Halo” and “Rumour Has It” by Adele. Others whose songs are listed on JKBX include U2, Stevie Wonder and the electronic dance music act Major Lazer.