Opening Bell: 3.7.24
Dollar slips as Powell says Fed "not far" from confidence needed to cut rates [Reuters via Yahoo!]
"We are waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably to 2%. When we do get that confidence, and we're not far from it, it will be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction so that we don't drive the economy into recession," Powell said in a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee…. The European Central Bank kept borrowing costs at record highs on Thursday and stressed that, while inflation was easing faster than it anticipated only a few months ago, it was still not ready to lower rates.
Layoffs rise to the highest for any February since 2009, Challenger says [CNBC]
The total of 84,638 planned cuts showed an increase of 3% from January and 9% from the same month a year ago, with technology and finance companies at the forefront…. For the year, companies have listed 166,945 cuts, a decrease of 7.6% from a year ago.
OECD sees total bond debt to rise in 2024 on tightening financial conditions [Reuters via Yahoo!]
The United States will represent roughly half of this debt, twice its share in 2008, while the European Union will account for 20%, Japan for 16% and Britain for 6%, the OECD said.
Terra’s Do Kwon to Be Extradited to South Korea Instead of US, Montenegro Court Rules [Bloomberg]
It’s the latest twist in the legal journey for the Terraform Labs Pte co-founder, who was a fugitive from South Korean charges for months before he was arrested in Montenegro in March 2023 for traveling on a fake passport. Kwon’s arrest set off dueling extradition requests by prosecutors in Seoul and New York.
Nvidia ‘Bubble’ Talk Spreads to ESG Investors Who Rode Highs [Bloomberg]
“I’m optimistic in the long run, but recognize that the valuation isn’t exactly attractive,” said Kristofer Barrett, who oversaw a decision to make Nvidia the biggest holding in Swedbank Robur Technology last year, transforming it into the top performer in a Bloomberg ranking of ESG funds. The Swedbank fund, which is registered as “promoting” environmental, social and governance metrics under European Union rules, returned 53% in 2023.
Elon Musk is lashing out at MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex, for donating billions to charities for women and minorities [BI via Yahoo!]
"'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should filed be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died,'" Musk wrote in an X post referencing Jeff Bezos' ex-wife.