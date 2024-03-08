Opening Bell: 3.8.24
Biden Targets Big Business and Billionaires [NYT]
Among the areas that could rankle business leaders: a call to raise the minimum tax on multinationals to 21 percent. This move would seem to target pharmaceutical companies in particular. He also singled out “Big Oil, private jets, and massive executive pay” in his speech as areas ripe for boosting tax revenue…. “My policies have attracted $650 billion of private sector investments in clean energy and advanced manufacturing creating tens of thousands of jobs here in America,” he said.
Hiring Boom Continues, but Signs of a Cooling Labor Market Boost Rate-Cut Hopes [WSJ]
U.S. employers added 275,000 jobs in February, according to the Labor Department, a blockbuster number that far exceeded the 198,000 that economists had expected.
But behind the headline number were signs of a gradual slowdown. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9%, which was higher than expected, and wage growth slowed. Gangbusters data from January were revised sharply lower…. “That’s what the Fed wants to see right now,” [Comerica Bank chief economist Bill Adams] said.
Bitcoin briefly rises to record high over $70,000 [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Billions of dollars have flowed into ETFs in the past few weeks, and the market is getting extra support from an outlook that includes an upgrade to the ethereum blockchain platform, home to the second-largest cryptocurrency ether, and a bitcoin "halving" event, which slows the flow of bitcoin minting, in April.
Still, some say it's hard to shake off the speculative nature of these assets. After hitting a record high on Tuesday, bitcoin sharply reversed course and fell more than 10% back below the $60,000 level.
Chemours Executives Improperly Shifted Deals to Boost Their Pay, Probe Finds [WSJ]
The chemical company last week put three leaders—Chief Executive Mark Newman, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Lock, and Chief Accounting Officer Camela Wisel—on administrative leave…. Chemours said its audit committee found that the executives “engaged in these efforts in part to meet free cash flow targets that the company had communicated publicly, and which also would be part of a key metric for determining incentive compensation.”
Republican billionaire with $33B TikTok stake ‘bullies’ lawmakers to stop bill forcing Chinese ByteDance sale [N.Y. Post]
Hedge fund manager Jeff Yass is personally calling Republican members of the House to try to halt legislation which would force ByteDance to divest itself of the app, putting it in US hands instead…. “He’s telling them he is pulling funding if they support a TikTok ban,” a source with knowledge of the conversation told The Post. One source described it as “bullying.”
Rupert Murdoch's new Russian fiancée ties him to a sprawling web of money — with some surprising connections [BI via Yahoo!]
This marriage is set to be Murdoch's fifth and Zhukova's third. The pair met through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng…. Zhukova was previously married to a Russian oligarch, Alexander Radkin Zhukov. In 2001, Zhukov was detained in Italy and spent six months in jail over accusations that he worked with the Russian mafia to smuggle massive caches of arms….
Zhukova shares a daughter with Zhukov, Dasha Zhukova. Like her mother, Dasha Zhukova was once married to a Russian oligarch. The art collector and socialite was married to Roman Abramovich from 2008 to 2017.