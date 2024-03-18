They Fixed The Glitch

If you were hoping to do some premarket Nasdaq trading bright and early this Monday morning, well, you were out of luck. Or had to move to an alternate trading venue. Or just wait a couple of hours, because whatever was keeping those early birds their worms from getting their words has been dealt with.

"The Nasdaq Stock Market has resolved its earlier matching engine issues and all systems are operating normally. Nasdaq will provide a full postmortem when available," the company said on its website…. A person familiar with the matter said the trading impact represented just 0.8% of all exchange traded volume.

Nasdaq resolves technical glitch that impacted premarket trading [Reuters]