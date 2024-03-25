Times Outs Student Loan Startup Before Jamie Dimon Can Buy It

JPMorgan Chase has such a thirst for student-aid fintechs that it’s willing to throw eight figures around with a minimum of due diligence for them, as evidenced by its now very litigious relationship with Frank founder Charlie Javice. Frank, of course, is the college financial planning operation JPMC paid $175 million for back in September 2021, which works out to $43.75 for each of the 4 million fake names Javice either provided to the bank to trick it or because it asked for them, depending on whose litigation briefs you choose to believe.

In any event, Jamie Dimon & co. didn’t get the chance to not do enough (or any) due diligence on Mos, the student-aid and former banking startup set up by human rights activist Amira Yahyaoui before throwing a huge sum of money at it. Luckily for JPMorgan (and potentially very unluckily for the likes of Sequoia Capital and basketball star Steph Curry, who participated in its first fundraising round), The New York Times decided to do it for them and potentially save them on some future legal fees, as well.

In fairness to Yahyaoui and Mos, it didn’t have to make up a bunch of users like Frank. That being said, less than 10% of its 400,000 users were paying it anything, which doesn’t sound great. Still, the attraction of indulging in a bit of fiction is apparently irresistible among such fintechs.

Mos’s website includes a moving ticker of happy customers (“Jasmine got $12,237 for Cal Poly,” for example). Ms. Yahyaoui asked employees to use stock photos and to make up names, three people with knowledge of the company said.

What’s more, apparently spending your teenage years being beaten and abused by authority figures doesn’t necessarily (allegedly) make you a kinder, empathetic one yourself.

“She created a culture of fear,” [former Mos executive Emi] Tabb said…. Ms. Yahyaoui sometimes berated her top managers and threatened to fire them if their performance didn’t improve, according to five people who witnessed such events…./Ms. Yahyaoui’s treatment of employees — including workers hired in Tunisia and Algeria — ran counter to her image as an activist, Mx. Tabb said.

When Ms. Yahyaoui was asked last year about Mos’s number of users, she posted on social media that female founders were often presumed guilty while male founders were presumed innocent. “Maybe today we should start applying presumption of innocence to also female founders,” she wrote.

Or maybe, you know, the other way around.

Inside a C.E.O.’s Bold Claims About Her Hot Fintech Start-Up [NYT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.