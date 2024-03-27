Tom Hayes Really Wishes He Did His LIBOR-Rigging In New York

Tom Hayes, the former Citigroup and UBS trader who bore the brunt of the backlash against banks rigging the still-just-breathing London Interbank Offered Rate, will not be going back to jail, where he spent more than five years. But he and his fellow LIBOR-fiddler and formerly imprisoned scapegoat, ex-Barlcays trader Carlo Palombo, won’t be getting their good names (or a load of money) back, either, such as they are.

The court said Libor was supposed to be based on banks’ genuine determination of how cheaply they could borrow in markets and that prior court rulings had already settled the question that his latest appeal had raised…. The U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office, which prosecuted the case, said the judgment “is clear that these convictions for fraud are still as relevant today as ten years ago.”

In addition to being weird and winding up in a job where essentially everyone was breaking the law, Hayes can now add to his list of misfortunes being British. After all, if he’d been American, he’d likely never have spent much more than a few hours behind bars, given that, all the sound and fury and convictions notwithstanding, manipulating interest rates isn’t illegal on this side of the pond.

[Hayes] told reporters outside the courthouse that he planned another appeal, in the hopes of elevating the case to the nation’s Supreme Court. “It’s a very, very sort of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ situation here,” he said. “The discrepancy between us and the rest of the world in relation to this matter is stark. The idea that you can be sitting in America and do something that would be deemed criminal in the United Kingdom is crazy.”

Tom Hayes, Trader at Center of Libor Scandal, Loses Appeal [WSJ]

Bankers jailed for interest rate rigging lose appeal [BBC]

