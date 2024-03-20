Will Tish James Hit Trump Where It Really Hurts?

Now that Donald Trump has admitted he can’t pay the bond in the appeal of the New York civil fraud verdict, the door’s open for New York Attorney General Letitia James to seize the former president’s assets. It’s an option James has said she’s very much open to — last month she said, “If [Trump] does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets.”

But given the extensive real estate portfolio Trump boasts, the question remains — what should James seize?

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on CNN last night spilling the tea on which properties — if seized — would piss the former president off the most.

“I think if it were to happen, 40 Wall Street is probably the one that he would, I mean, he would hate it. But I think if she tried to seize Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster or Trump Tower even, I mean, those are his babies,” she said. “You’ve got the Sterling golf course in Virginia. Any of the properties with golf courses, I think, would absolutely devastate him,” Grisham added. “It will be interesting to see what she goes for.”

Of course, the New York Appellate Division can still bail Trump out of this mess. But as his emergency motion to stay the judgment has already failed, Trump’s options to keep all of his property don’t look great.

Watch Grisham’s appearance below.

