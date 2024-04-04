Law Firms Step Away From Lobbying Relationships With Chinese Companies

Top law firms are exiting or reducing their presence in China at a breakneck pace, while others are now reconsidering their lobbying relationships with Chinese companies thanks to heightened government scrutiny.

In January, the Defense Department released a Section 1260H list of “Chinese military companies” operating directly or indirectly in the United States, which spurred Biglaw firms to cut ties with several of the named companies. According to the National Law Journal, some of those Biglaw firms include Brownstein Hyatt, Akin Gump, and Steptoe. Here are some additional details:

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck terminated its relationship with Chinese lidar-maker Hesai Group at the end of February, reporting $70,000 in income for its work for Hesai since Jan. 1, according to a termination disclosure. The firm was first hired in September. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, which started working for Hesai last August, also parted ways with the company at the end of February. The firm reported earning $60,000 for its work since the beginning of this year, according to the disclosure. … Akin also parted ways with Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. in mid-February, though did not report any income for this quarter. Steptoe cut ties with BGI Shenzhen Co. in mid-February, reporting $100,000 in income for its work for the Chinese biotech company since the beginning of this year. The firm was first hired by the company back in July.

In a client memo, Akin said, “We expect companies to undertake closer scrutiny of entities on the Section 1260H List given the reputational considerations associated with such a listing.”

Which Biglaw firm will be the next say zàijiàn to its offices in China or its lobbying relationship with Chinese companies? You can email us or text us (646-820-8477) if you have any intel. Thank you.

‘Reputational Considerations’: These Law Firms Have Cut Lobbying Relationships With Chinese Companies [National Law Journal]

Staci Zaretsky is a senior editor at Above the Law, where she’s worked since 2011. She’d love to hear from you, so please feel free to email her with any tips, questions, comments, or critiques. You can follow her on X/Twitter and Threads or connect with her on LinkedIn.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.