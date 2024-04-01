Opening Bell; 4.1.24
Trump Media Stock Falls for Second Day After Rising 24% in First Week of Trading [Barron’s]
Shares of Trump Media were falling 15% on Monday to $52.40. The stock also dropped 6.4% on Thursday.
Trump Eyes High-Profile Wall Street, D.C. Veterans for Treasury Secretary [WSJ]
The April 6 event in Palm Beach, Fla., is being hosted by billionaire hedge-fund manager John Paulson and co-chaired by investor Scott Bessent, both of whom have caught Trump’s eye…. Other people Trump’s allies have discussed for Treasury secretary include: Robert Lighthizer, the former president’s top trade adviser; former Trump administration Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton; and JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon….
Dimon—who said in 2019 that “my heart is Democratic, my brain is kind of Republican”— praised Trump during a cable news interview earlier this year, arguing that his approach to the economy, immigration and China were “kind of right.” The interview caught the attention of Trump’s advisers, the people said. “It’s almost like he seems to be auditioning for Treasury secretary,” one Trump adviser said.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals rate cuts aren’t imminent [CNN]
“We don’t need to be in a hurry to cut,” he said, adding that strong employment data is buying the central bank more time to wait until inflation gets closer to 2%.... “If we reduce rates too soon, there’s a chance that inflation would pop back and we’d have to come back in and that would be very disruptive (to the economy),” he said.
Two Sigma Says Co-Founder Rift Yet to Abate as Veteran Exits [Bloomberg]
Co-founders John Overdeck and David Siegel still disagree on the authorities, responsibilities and compensation for their own roles as well as a range of senior executives, including chief investment officers, the firm said in an updated regulatory filing Friday. Their rift also extends to how teams are structured, corporate governance and oversight matters, and succession planning.
Bridgewater CEO's Turnaround Hinges on Wooing Restless Clients [Bloomberg]
That meant shrinking the fund, cutting costs, firing longtime veterans, promoting other employees and revamping a culture that — depending on who was describing it — was either the firm’s great strength or a glaring weakness.
Sam Bankman-Fried: Disgraced 'crypto king' says he's 'haunted every day' in first interview since being jailed [Sky News via Yahoo!]
"I'm haunted, every day, by what was lost," he told ABC News via emails from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.
"It's most of what I think about each day," he added…. "I'd give anything to be able to help repair even part of the damage. I'm doing what I can from prison, but it's deeply frustrating not to be able to do more."