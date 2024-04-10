Opening Bell: 4.10.24

Consumer price growth accelerated in March, adding to cloudy picture for U.S. economy [NBC News via Yahoo!]

Excluding food and energy, which represent commodities with more volatile prices, the so-called core 12-month reading was unchanged in March at 3.8%.... At the start of the year, the consensus forecast was for economic growth to slow, allowing the Fed to start cutting interest rates this spring, with a total of three cuts for 2024.

But a growing number of analysts now say that, at a minimum, rate cuts will be delayed. Still others say there won’t even be three cuts.

Hedge funds are selling stocks at the fastest pace in three months and stepping up short bets [CNBC]

“Valuations are so stretched right now that anything less than perfection from economic data or any geopolitical noise can create substantial and quick selloffs.” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at Bahnsen Group.

Price of Gold, Seen as Hedge Against Inflation, Soars to New Heights [NYT]

The move has been attributed, at least in part, to a burst of gold buying from central banks around the world, including China. But investors said that central bank purchases did not fully explain such a sudden price increase…. Exchange-traded funds, a type of investment vehicle that trades publicly like a stock, had been suffering withdrawals from investors, which is usually a warning sign for gold watchers. And in futures markets, which are derivatives linked to the price of gold, demand had remained muted until the start of this month when some money managers began buying, official data showed.

Big bank profits likely fell in first quarter but investors don't seem worried [Yahoo!]

"At the end of the day, what is the market paying attention to?" said Ken Leon, a large bank analyst for CFRA Research.

"It's really looking to what these banks will do for the rest of 2024 and 2025."

Banks Strike Back Against Private Credit [WSJ]

In the first quarter, almost $12 billion of debt previously from direct lenders was refinanced via the so-called broadly syndicated loan market, according to PitchBook LCD, a channel dominated by banks. This was a sharp reversal of the opposite pattern in the prior two quarters.

Moody’s Investors Service in a recent report wrote that “banks are fully aware of the substantial capital that direct lenders have, and are fighting back.” Some borrowers were saving up to 2 to 3 percentage points via broadly syndicated loans, according to the report. “

The Merchant Banker Who Could Win the Masters [WSJ]

In the 89-man field at golf’s most prestigious tournament, [Stewart] Hagestad is a player unlike any other. He has a business degree and works a full-time job as an associate at BDT & MSD Partners, an investment and advisory firm that has more than $60 billion of assets under management….

Hagestad, who recently moved to his firm’s Florida office, got here by winning last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur, a competition for players 25 or older where he has established himself as the dominant performer of his generation. That was the third time he has won the event, a feat that has helped him rack up six major appearances before this week’s Masters.