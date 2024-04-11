Opening Bell: 4.11.24

The Odds for a Summertime Rate Cut Are Dwindling [DealBook]

Traders this morning were pricing in less than two rate cuts for 2024 — down from more than six at the start of the year — possibly starting in July. But even that’s looking tenuous after headline C.P.I. hit 3.5 percent in March…. Economists are increasingly wondering if the U.S. is heading for a “no landing” scenario of persistently high inflation that ties the Fed’s hands on rates. Thomas Barkin, the Richmond Fed president, summed up the tough spot policymakers were in. “We need to be humble,” he said yesterday.

Banks Start Reporting Earnings This Week. Here’s What to Expect. [WSJ via Yahoo!]

“Fear of rates, recession and regulation have overtaken the reality of performance for bank stocks,” said Mike Mayo, the influential Wells Fargo analyst…. Losses on banks’ securities portfolios are also piling up.

Four Paramount board members to step down amid talks to merge with Skydance [N.Y. Post via Yahoo!]

Paramount declined to comment on the report that said former Spotify executive Dawn Ostroff, Sony Entertainment ex-president Nicole Seligman,Redstone attorney Rob Klieger and Frederick Terrell, a veteran investment banking executive, were expected to step down in coming weeks…. The potential departures would reduce Paramount’s board to eight members.

DOJ opens formal investigation of US Steel takeover [Politico]

The opening of the antitrust probe has the potential to ripple through Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s official White House visit this week where the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance is meant to be on full display.

Apple’s Moderating Valuation Draws in Hedge Funds, JPMorgan Says [Bloomberg]

The technology giant’s shares have fallen 13% this year, badly trailing the broader market. The company is grappling with weak sales in China and a Justice Department suit accusing Apple of violating antitrust laws, taking aim at its lucrative services business. Shares edged higher on Thursday.

Top Crypto Exchanges Look to Move Beyond Settlements With U.S. Regulators [WSJ]

“From my perspective, you’re never done with a compliance program,” [Coinbase global head of financial crime compliance Valerie-Leila] Jaber said.