Opening Bell: 4.5.24
New York City shakes as 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits US north-east [Guardian]
The New York police department’s deputy commissioner of operations, Kaz Daughtry, said in a statement: “While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact.”
Strong Jobs Report Still Leaves Wiggle Room for the Fed, but Not Much [WSJ]
Employment rose by 303,000 jobs in March, according to the Labor Department, up from 270,000 jobs in February and much higher than expectations for 200,000…. Growth in average hourly earnings slowed to a year-over-year pace of 4.1% in March from 4.3% in February, the slowest since June of 2021….
Traders in the futures market are now pricing in a 54% chance of a rate cut in June, compared with 59% a day ago….
Johnson & Johnson to buy Shockwave in $13.1B deal [Yahoo!]
The deal is meant to boost Johnson & Johnson's efforts to expand into making medical devices to treat heart disease.
The Market May Have Finally Hit a Real Record, but It Could Be a Problem [NYT]
The market’s gains [are] outpacing the ravages of inflation sufficiently to push real stock valuations close to a new peak, according to calculations by Robert J. Shiller, the Yale professor and Nobel laureate in economics…. Despite all the good news in the stock market over the last year or so, once you factor in inflation it really hasn’t gone anywhere since late 2021.
Amid legal challenges, SEC pauses its climate rule [AP]
The SEC said Thursday it had stayed the rule in part to avoid regulatory uncertainty for companies that might have been subject to the rule while litigation against it proceeds…. In addition to reporting greenhouse gas emissions, the rule requires U.S.-listed companies to publicly report their climate-related risks and information about their plans to transition to a low-carbon economy.
Famed Oil Trader Andurand Bet on Cocoa Just Before Price Surge [Bloomberg]
The fund took a small, long position in early March, according to a person familiar with the matter. Prices soared more than 60% last month.