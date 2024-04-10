Sometimes Omertá Means Becoming A Family Office To Hire A Loyal Friend

You might think that, after getting some unpleasant inquiries from the powers that be about your relationship to someone they think is at the center of what they believe to be a massive insider-trading ring around block-trades, you might want to keep your distance from that someone. Especially after that someone was banned from the brokerage and investment advisory businesses for a year and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement around those allegations—which also cost his former employer and your former counterparty $249 million—even if he still technically denies them.

But CaaS Capital Management was built on the “breadth and strength” of its relationships. Indeed, even after those relationships—and the alleged hints that came by way of them—came under scrutiny and regulatory rebuke, CaaS still proudly proclaims, “our overarching objective is to cultivate mutually advantageous relationships among all our stakeholders.” And if one of those “stakeholders” finds himself damned-near unemployable for 12 months, the nature of “mutually advantageous relationships”—admittedly an awkward euphemism for “loyalty” but all the same—requires you to change your fundamental structure to maintain such, well, then, that’s what you do, at least if you’re Caas Capital.

Pawan Passi was hired by Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter…. He’s able to work at CaaS because three weeks ago the firm terminated its registration with the SEC, according to a regulatory filing…. CaaS used to call itself a “global investment manager” but now says it’s a “single family office,” according to its website. That allows it to give up its status as an investment adviser because it no longer has outside clients.

Barred Morgan Stanley Banker Joins Firm That Got His Trading Leaks [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.