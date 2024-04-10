Skip to main content
Sometimes Omertá Means Becoming A Family Office To Hire A Loyal Friend

Sometimes Omertá Means Becoming A Family Office To Hire A Loyal Friend

We’re not saying that’s what happened with CaaS Capital Management, but…

Paramount Pictures

We’re not saying that’s what happened with CaaS Capital Management, but…

You might think that, after getting some unpleasant inquiries from the powers that be about your relationship to someone they think is at the center of what they believe to be a massive insider-trading ring around block-trades, you might want to keep your distance from that someone. Especially after that someone was banned from the brokerage and investment advisory businesses for a year and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement around those allegations—which also cost his former employer and your former counterparty $249 million—even if he still technically denies them.

But CaaS Capital Management was built on the “breadth and strength” of its relationships. Indeed, even after those relationships—and the alleged hints that came by way of them—came under scrutiny and regulatory rebuke, CaaS still proudly proclaims, “our overarching objective is to cultivate mutually advantageous relationships among all our stakeholders.” And if one of those “stakeholders” finds himself damned-near unemployable for 12 months, the nature of “mutually advantageous relationships”—admittedly an awkward euphemism for “loyalty” but all the same—requires you to change your fundamental structure to maintain such, well, then, that’s what you do, at least if you’re Caas Capital.

Pawan Passi was hired by Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter…. He’s able to work at CaaS because three weeks ago the firm terminated its registration with the SEC, according to a regulatory filing….

CaaS used to call itself a “global investment manager” but now says it’s a “single family office,” according to its website. That allows it to give up its status as an investment adviser because it no longer has outside clients.

Barred Morgan Stanley Banker Joins Firm That Got His Trading Leaks [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

(Getty Images)
Banks

It Has Stopped Being A Good Thing To Be Friends With Morgan Stanley’s Block Trading Head

Calls from Pawan Passi have been succeeded by calls from federal prosecutors and Gary Gensler.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Banks

Banks Seem Willing To Accept No Money In Exchange For Pretending Archegos Doesn’t Exist, Never Happened

Allianz also accepts that discretion is the better part of valor.

laptop
Hedge Funds

What Does Andrew Left Like Less: Getting Slaughtered By Redditors Or Having The FBI Show Up At His Door?

It’s a question he can answer now!

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

When Being One Of—If Not The—First Call A Banker Makes Is Not Such A Great Thing

It’s when bragging about it becomes Exhibit A.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

Paulson & Co. To Stay A Mostly Family Office For At Least Two More Years

After that and President Trump’s triumphant reelection, JP’s leaving his clients and the rest of us and hightailing it to Puerto Rico.

annedias
Hedge Funds

Ex-Hedge Fund Manager And Ex-Mrs. Griffin Now Only One Of Those Two Former Things

That ironclad prenup forces Anne Dias back to the workforce.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

David Tepper To Spend Less Time With Brass Balls, More Time With Other Balls

Appaloosa Management is going out to stud.

888 7th
Hedge Funds

At Least Bill Hwang Saved Some Souls

Because that’s about all his former employees have left in absence of their deferred comp.