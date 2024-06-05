Andrew Left: Glutton For Punishment

Three-and-a-half years ago, Citron Research’s Andrew Left lost a whole bunch of money betting against GameStop shares in the first meme stock mania. And it wasn’t just the money he lost on a company he called “in terminal decline,” which, by conventional measures and market assumptions, it was. It was also the “suckers at this poker game,” as he called the Reddit-reading rabble buying GameStop and sending its share price soaring. They launched a campaign of harassment against Left and his family, doxing him, threatening his kids, attempting to hack his social media feeds, signing him up for Tinder, sending pizzas to his house, etc.

It was, understandably, enough to make Left foreswear the strategy—short-selling—that had made both his name and his fortune.

“The risk-reward of being a short seller is not worth it; it’s not worth it for me or my family,” Mr. Left said in an interview…. “Young people want to buy stocks. That’s the zeitgeist. They don’t want to short stocks, so I’m going to help them buy stocks,” he said.

Well, just like those incorrigible degenerates who love riding stonks to the moon, Left just can’t stay away.

Left opened a new short position, covered it and made some money, he said. After [“Roaring Kitty” Keith] Gill on Sunday shared a screenshot showing he owned five million shares of the company, Left shorted GameStop once more./Left believes the current GameStop craze is in many ways more confounding than the previous one…. “It makes no sense,” Left said in an interview. “Everyone knows the stock’s extremely overvalued.”

Uh, if it made sense three years ago, why were you shorting it then, Andy? And we’re sure the “angry mob” will take note of your belief there’s no investment thesis for GME now, and your much more modest short position, when determining just how many pies are coming at 3 a.m.

