Andrew Left Reminded That Nothing About GameStop Makes Sense

GameStop’s stock price may “make no sense,” but neither does shorting a stock whose price movement make no sense.

Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Andrew Left should have known better. Arguably, he did know better: After all, the Citron Research founder not only vowed not to short meme stocks anymore after a personal and financial pummeling three years ago—he swore off shorting stocks altogether.

But the return of Reddit degenerate leader Keith “Roaring Kitty” Gill renewed the stupidity surrounding GameStop stock last month, with shares jumping 350%. That made it irresistible to Left, who also returned to his old ways, shorting GME and making a few bucks after it fell back, if not from the moon to earth than at least into the stratosphere, when the company got greedy and decided to sell some extra shares to profit from the irrational exuberance, to the great detriment of the irrationally exuberant.

And when Gill made his presence felt further, first showing a $116 million-plus bet on GME and then announcing his first livestream since the O.G. meme-stock mania n 2021, shares soared again. And once again, Left couldn’t resist, opening a new short position in the stock.

Still, despite the fact that Roaring Kitty’s return to the small screen actually sank GME pretty significantly, and that once again GME decided to rain on the rally by announcing disappointing results and further diluting shareholders, Left is once again embracing his better nature.

“An insult to the capital markets,” to be sure, but it is unclear how much of an insult, financially-speaking, to Left himself. Based on the timing of Left’s statements, it would seem he opened the new short before anticipation about the Kitty livestream sent GME up about 75%, although it’s unclear whether he added to it during that rise. Between then and early yesterday morning, when Citron announced it had again closed its short position, shares had fallen back to roughly where it seems likely the firm borrowed them, meaning Left may have made a little money, lost a little money or more-or-less broke even.

As it turns out, however, he might have wanted to hold on to them a little longer, because it seems that Gill wasn’t quite done insulting the capital markets.

GameStop calls with the exact strike price and expiration [owned by Gill] traded a whopping 93,266 contracts Wednesday, more than nine times its 30-day average volume of 10,233 contracts. The price of these contracts dropped more than 40% during the session, while the stock plunged 16.5%.

It is unclear if it was indeed Roaring Kitty behind the large volume, but options traders said he could be involved given he is such a large holder of those contracts.

GameStop tanks with huge volume in the call options owned by ‘Roaring Kitty’ [CNBC]
GameStop Raises $2.14 Billion on Back of Roaring Kitty-Led Rally [Bloomberg]

