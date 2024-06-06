Skip to main content
Apollo Co-President Is Not Here To Sugar Coat Things For You

It’s bad in the p.e. world, and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

The private equity industry is in a pretty gloomy place these days. Firms can’t offload all of the stuff they bought with their last funds, which makes raising new ones challenging, to put it kindly. The messaging mishigas is nearing its (likely very expensive) denouement. They’re screwing each other over on a potentially lucrative new line of business. Bonuses have been disappointing. And politicians of every stripe, along with all manner of state and federal agencies, are showing an increasingly jaundiced eye toward all of the hospital- and single-family-home-buying the industry’s been doing.

So, yea, things are bad. And Apollo Global Management co-president Scott Kleinman—who knows a thing or two about bad times—wants you to know that they really are bad, and are gonna stay bad, and to make sure you get the message and remember it, he has a visual that’s going to stick with you.

“I’m here to tell you everything is not going to be ok,” the Apollo co-president said in a session at the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin on Wednesday. “The types of PE returns it enjoyed for many years, you know, up to 2022, you’re not going to see that until the pig moves through the python. And that is just the reality of where we are.”

Private equity firms didn’t take significant markdowns during the recent period of rapid rate hikes which means that “investors of all sorts are going to have swallow the lump moving through the system,” he said, referring to assets that private equity firms bought up until 2022. Funds are now holding on to these companies and will eventually have to refinance at higher rates.

That means “fewer realizations and lower returns” are on the horizon for much of the industry….

On the other hand, those firms that don’t die of acute constipation over the next couple of years do have something to look forward to.

Kleinman sees a bright decade ahead for new buyouts, referring mainly to take-private deal opportunities in the US where he still sees “a lot of value.”

‘Everything Is Not Going to Be OK’ in Private Equity, Apollo’s Co-President Says [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

