Bridgewater Slimy-Weasel-in-Chief Escaping Back To Dry Land

And if you’d like to take over his old den on the Sound for $35 million, he’d be much obliged.

Daniel Milstein/Douglas Elliman

Other than renovating the kitchen and bathrooms, and upgrading the electrical system, we don’t know what sort of thing Bridgewater Associates co-chief investment officer and alleged slimy weasel Greg Jensen got up to on Rogers Island, and he’s not telling whether they included team-building pyromaniacal strip poker.

Leahy declined to say what her client used the property for….

That property, by the way, is the entire 7.5 acres of Rogers Island, just a quick (or not so quick, depending) 40 mile drive up I-95, followed by a short boat ride, from Bridgewater HQ in Westport, which Jensen bought for $22 million in 2018, possibly because he’d just become a billionaire and wanted the thing all billionaires want, which is a private island on which to do great and terrible things (not necessarily in a Jeffrey Epstein sort of way).

While Jensen’s real-estate agent is keeping his secrets, we can guess from the listings some of the things he might have done: Practice golfing on the Jack Nicklaus-designed putting green (probably). Taken a dip in the pool (almost certainly). Painted mean-spirited portraits of Ray Dalio in the artist’s studio (doubtful). Made poor paint choices elsewhere (definitely).

If you’d like to do any of those things and have $35 million to spare for an admittedly luxurious-looking rocky outcrop in the Long Island Sound, you’re in luck, because after six years of ruling this particular kingdom, Jensen’s making more time for co-ruling another.

And if you do, please do something about that appalling color scheme.

A Hedge Funder’s Private Island Off the Connecticut Coast Lists for $35 Million [WSJ]

